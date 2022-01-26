Alexis Mabille’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2022

Alexis Mabille (@alexismabille) unveiled a stunning Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection at the official Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022.

The collection featured a sensuous assortment of breathtaking looks incorporating intricate ruffles and pleats, imaginative columns of bows reminiscent of spinal columns, gorgeous draping and striking silhouettes.

Alexis Mabille

The inspiration? As the press release states:

“Desire of beauty and charisma.

Thirst for sensuality and radiance.

Longing for carnal Couture.

Skin-embracing lingerie, dresses, tuxedos or shirts,

with a twist.

Voluptuous palette of nudes.”

