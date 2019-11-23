Represented by Network USA.

For the Fall 2019 collection, luxury shoe brand Alexandre Birman finds inspiration through the work of modern artists and designers during the late 1940s through the early 1950s.

With the use of strong animal prints, eccentric proportions, sexy yet feminine details and intricate materials, the collection exudes strong brand DNA with a modern twist.

The brand explores the meaning behind environment, mind, flesh, fusion, character and offering and instrumental elements. Using these core life fundamentals as a baseline for its latest collection, printed platforms, slender over the knee boots, PVC detailing and sling back silhouettes are seen throughout, bringing novelty to signature and recognizable shapes.

Subtle futuristic elements alongside feminine and dainty details make for a bold compilation of the female’s needs and desires. Architectural influences of this time period are represented through the mindful craftsmanship of squared angles, cut-outs and curved finishes, in an offering that can take one from day to night.

Block heels, super slim stilettos and an array of boots demonstrate versatility and practicality.

The brand puts an emphasis on core styles like the Clarita and Vicky sandals while introducing new constructions in the pump, mule and boot categories.

The Birman shoes can be seen through the various offered styles that serve to each women’s needs and desires. The strength and boldness found in female personalities translate through intricate craftsmanship which can be seen as a piece of modern art.

ABOUT ALEXANDRE BIRMAN

Founded in the spring of 2008, Alexandre Birman is known for intense creativity and the understanding of strong construction, combined with exquisite materials and the artist’s eye for aesthetics. The brand caters to a sophisticated woman, that values the exclusive and luxurious design.

Since then, it has quickly grown into an international brand, being seen around the world on celebrities and fashion icons such as Reese Witherspoon, Lupita Nyong’o, Gisele Bundchen and Meryl Streep.

With signature styles such as the Clarita and the Lolita, the Birman brand has proven to be a strong presence in the luxury shoe market, with accolades such as the “Designer of the Year” award in 2017 from the Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY).

Birman has also been an active member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) since 2013. Alexandre Birman is one of the premier brands under parent company, Arezzo & Co., founded in 1972.

