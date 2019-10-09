Alexandra Grecco 2020 Bridal Collection – Moonstone

Represented by CODED PR.

The Moonstone collection is inspired by the incandescent, radiant light of late summer sun setting over dramatic landscapes.

Lush silk crepe is paired with shimmering metallics, creating the dreamiest color palette reminiscent of moonlit reflections.



Alexandra Grecco

Voluminous sleeves and full skirts, alongside Alexandra’s signature sleek silhouettes, form a dramatic harmony, evoking an ethereal dream.

Credits

Photography: Yudi Ela

Hair: Hair by Wade Lee

MUA: Marco Campos

Accessories: Elise Tsikis Paris

##

Learn More

Bridal Fashion Week

With love,

FWO