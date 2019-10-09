Alexandra Grecco 2020 Bridal Collection – Moonstone
The Moonstone collection is inspired by the incandescent, radiant light of late summer sun setting over dramatic landscapes.
Lush silk crepe is paired with shimmering metallics, creating the dreamiest color palette reminiscent of moonlit reflections.
Voluminous sleeves and full skirts, alongside Alexandra’s signature sleek silhouettes, form a dramatic harmony, evoking an ethereal dream.
Credits
Photography: Yudi Ela
Hair: Hair by Wade Lee
MUA: Marco Campos
Accessories: Elise Tsikis Paris
