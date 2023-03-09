Alexandra Golovanoff x La Redoute Intérieurs

La Redoute Intérieurs, Alexandra Golovanoff, the fashion designer imagined her first collection of furniture and objects for home. A field that always fascinated her.

A businesswoman who’s never short of ideas, expresses her aesthetic through her brand of ‘knits that become beautiful’ on her Instagram account with more than 100,000 followers.

She hosted the program ‘La Mode, La Mode, La Mode’ on Paris Première TV channel as a journalist, as well as their channel’s lifestyle programs for which she brought her sharp point of view and lightness.

Raised in Paris by antique dealer for parents, Alexandra has over time developed a personal taste for decoration, looking for a new fabric for her sofa or lamps from a designer that she collects. She also has a sensibility for subtle colors that has made her fashion brand successful.

Photos: Ludovic Balay

HER KEY DATES

For La Redoute Intérieurs, she imagined a warm and chic collection of furniture and versatile objects, in a palette of graphic colors that also embellish the interior.

2006-2019

Broadcast of ‘La Mode, La Mode, La Mode’ program on Paris Première TV channel

2016

Launch of Alexandra Golovanoff brand

2019

Opening of the first shop rue de Varenne, in Paris

2023

Publication of her book devoted to l’art de vivre ‘Le gout, le gout, le goût’ (Les Presses de la Cité)

@alexandragolovanoff

alexandragolovanoff.com

