Akris Celebrates 100 Years at Paris Fashion Week

An unexpected find in the archive, three boxes of 1970s paper patterns, made me think of a woman’s new sensibility towards freedom of movement and freedom of choice to celebrate the second act of Akris’ 100 years,” says Creative Director Albert Kriemler.

“A foundation was paved in 1972 when my father, Max, stopped making aprons and acquired ateliers for tailored suits and coats that brought Italian menswear masters and their knowledge of double-face to us.

“He felt there was a need for change. A need for the woman who moves. A woman with a voice.

Akris

“This collection is a sartorial homage to women and a dash of sleekness and ease to their journey. The continuation of Akris 100 years – reaching its next act with an exhibition in Zurich in May 2023.”

