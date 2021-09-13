AKNVAS SS22 Womenswear and Menswear Collection

Represented by Agentry PR.

AKNVAS’s SS22 presentation at NYFW was held at THE WELL, located at 2 East 15th Street, New York.

AKNVAS

Photos : Chris Fucile

About the brand:

AKNVAS is an advanced contemporary clothing brand, offering both womenswear and menswear. Designed by Christian Juul Nielsen, the collection is his first solo endeavor after years of working at Dior, under John Galliano and Raf Simons, and Oscar de la Renta. Fans of the brand include Kate Bosworth, Emilia Clarke, Nick Jonas, and Emily Blunt. The collection is sold on FRWD, Intermix, in specialty stories worldwide, and on the brand’s own e-commerce site.

##

Learn More

aknvas.com

With love,

FWO