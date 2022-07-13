AKILA launches first flagship in NYC – establishing AKILA on the East Coast

AKILA is an independent eyewear brand from Los Angeles that focuses on handmade, limited-run eyewear.

The brand chose New York’s Lower East Side for the neighborhood’s rich and diverse history with the local art and music scenes. AKILA’s first storefront will establish its East Coast hub and provide a community platform for exclusive launches, collaborations, and special projects.

The interior of the store reflects AKILA’s design ethos, drawing inspiration from industrial aesthetics and international travel. The layout features a vaulted luminous grid ceiling that curves seamlessly into a display wall for the brand’s sunglasses. The curves and grids are repeated in the perforated stainless steel record wall and tiled countertops offset by organic planted areas.

Following the milestone of their first flagship store, AKILA founder and creative director Chris Mart revealed plans to expand AKILA’s retail footprint internationally – the brand is eyeing Tokyo for its next location.



Photos: Mike Kusumadjaja

AKILA NY is located at 138 Ludlow Street and will be open daily from Noon – 7pm.

