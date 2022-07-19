Acacia Makes Miami Swim Week Comeback With An Ocean-front Runway Show Debut of Resort 2023 Collection

On Friday, July 15th, Hawaii-based brand, ACACIA, debuted their Resort 2023 swim and ready-to-wear collections with an ocean-front runway show at Miami Swim Week.

Designed by Naomi Newirth, Acacia is known for creating feminine, innovative and effortless swimwear for the modern woman using buttery soft fabrics, unique prints and flattering fits made for seamless comfort.

The Resort 2023 range offers dreamy and elevated ready-to-wear, to pair with on-trend swim styles that feature tropical floral prints, sporty, surfer-inspired silhouettes and asymmetric cut out designs. The runway presentation showcased Acacia’s signature use of a neutral color palette, mixed with pops of ocean-inspired hues like Sky Blue, Mint Green and Lavender.



Acacia

For swim, Acacia embraces its Hawaiian roots and plays into surfer girl culture through trends like: crochet tie bikinis, triangle tops in tropical prints, white strappy accents, sporty long-sleeve rash guards and two-pieces with high necklines, asymmetric one-pieces and high-waisted separates.

On the ready-to-wear side, Acacia mixes it up with a diverse offering of elevated beachwear including: monochromatic sets in sheer mesh fabrics, structured linen midi dresses, mini dresses with playful, ruffled details, flowing kaftans and printed maxi dresses.

Furthering ACACIA’s dedication to eco-friendly practices, the Resort 2023 range will be the most sustainable (both environmentally and socially) collection yet! Read more information on ACACIA’s sustainable practices, here.

##

Learn More

@acacia

acacia.co

With love,

FWO