Abel Honor NY Just Dropped Their ’90s Inspired Menswear For Summer

The men are entering their ‘Y2K Era’ this summer and Abel Honor New York has just the garments for it.

Abel Honor New York embraced the vibrant, vintage ’90s aesthetic, with a modern day twist, in their latest “New Wave” collection.

The brand is turning back the clock and making a statement with the revival of ’90s fashion in their latest collection. The “New Wave” drop is more than just a nod to the past; they encapsulate the brand’s devotion to blending individuality and the raw energy of downtown culture.

 
For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

