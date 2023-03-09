A.W.A.K.E. Mode AW23 Paris Fashion Week Runway Show

“Rachael is an experiment. Nothing more.“ Blade Runner (1982)

A.W.A.K.E. MODE was founded in London in 2012, founded by Natalia Alaverdian.

A.W.A.K.E. MODE is exploring the idea of creating avant-garde yet versatile wardrobe, recognisable for its innovative cuts, unexpected details, light-heartedness and subtle cross-cultural and historical references from art and film.

In the world driven by fast-changing trends, A.W.A.K.E. MODE is determined to produce unique and almost art-object like pieces, adaptable to fit into a woman’s daily life.

A.W.A.K.E.

Credits:

Stylist Natalia Alaverdian

Casting Director Simone Schofer

Runway Photographer / Runway Videographer & Backstage Videographer Studio Premices

Backstage Photographer Adam Katz Sinding

Hair Stylist Louis Ghewy

Make-up Artist Lauren Reynolds

Production Cesar Topaloff

Music Toliktyler

Communications RAVEN

##

Learn More

@awake_mode

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO