A.W.A.K.E. Mode AW23 Paris Fashion Week Runway Show

“Rachael is an experiment. Nothing more.“ Blade Runner (1982)
A.W.A.K.E. MODE was founded in London in 2012, founded by Natalia Alaverdian.
A.W.A.K.E. MODE is exploring the idea of creating avant-garde yet versatile wardrobe, recognisable for its innovative cuts, unexpected details, light-heartedness and subtle cross-cultural and historical references from art and film.
In the world driven by fast-changing trends, A.W.A.K.E. MODE is determined to produce unique and almost art-object like pieces, adaptable to fit into a woman’s daily life.
Credits:
Stylist Natalia Alaverdian
Casting Director Simone Schofer
Runway Photographer / Runway Videographer & Backstage Videographer Studio Premices
Backstage Photographer Adam Katz Sinding
Hair Stylist Louis Ghewy
Make-up Artist Lauren Reynolds
Production Cesar Topaloff
Music Toliktyler
Communications RAVEN
