A.Potts SS24 Collection at New York Men’s Day NYFW

Aaron Potts debuted his SS24 ready-to-wear collection this morning as part of New York Men’s Day. The collection, entitled URBANEARTH, celebrates organic growth in an urban space.
The looks were paired with footwear from Andre Assous and Dr. Martens. Other accessories included Kimeze eyewear and jewelry by Eva Thora Art. Makeup was provided by Augment and hair by Oribe.
In the city…of the earth…clean, crisp, graphic, natural in vibe….colors based in black, white & indigo mixed with ebullient summer colors, touches of rich neutrals and the shock of warm metal. It’s flowers peeking through the sidewalks…lush gardens atop glass & concrete monoliths. This is a collection of refined “WERK-WEAR” – minimal, useful, chic, versatile…punctuated with our everyday-editorial flourishes. Look for airy volume to be layered in with new, close-to-the-body silhouettes. And as always: modern, joyful, spirited, artful.
A.Potts SS24 Collection
Designer
Aaron Potts
Stylist
Memsor Kamarake
Producer
Leetah McGee
Production
Gordon Oscar
Catrina Henderson
Shawna McGee
Hair
Oribe – Kien Hoang, Lead
Makeup
Michelle Webb for
Augment Tokyo using
Burn Beauty
Eyewear
Kimeze
Jewelry
Eva Thora Art
Shoes
Andre Assous
Dr. Martens
Music
DJ Spen
Collection Headquarters
Ace Hotel New York
Showroom
Offspring – NY
Public Relations
Agentry PR
Design Associates
Delfina Farias
Samantha Rosario
Caleb Ryan Wells
Interns
Fashion Arts Xchange
Special thanks
Thanks to everyone who continues to believe in and support A.Potts. Thanks to the A.Potts tribe for always being a source of love and support. Thank you to Erin, Henry, Kathryn, Agentry PR and the NYMD team for all you do! Thanks to all the sponsors, my creative partners, all my models and their agents, the beauty teams, Johnny and Daylight Studio, my family and friends, Herman, Daniel, Shawna, Gigi, Maya and everyone that is there for me, even at 2am sometimes! Courtney Perry, | love you.
