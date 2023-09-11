A.Potts SS24 Collection at New York Men’s Day NYFW

Aaron Potts debuted his SS24 ready-to-wear collection this morning as part of New York Men’s Day. The collection, entitled URBANEARTH, celebrates organic growth in an urban space.

The looks were paired with footwear from Andre Assous and Dr. Martens. Other accessories included Kimeze eyewear and jewelry by Eva Thora Art. Makeup was provided by Augment and hair by Oribe.

In the city…of the earth…clean, crisp, graphic, natural in vibe….colors based in black, white & indigo mixed with ebullient summer colors, touches of rich neutrals and the shock of warm metal. It’s flowers peeking through the sidewalks…lush gardens atop glass & concrete monoliths. This is a collection of refined “WERK-WEAR” – minimal, useful, chic, versatile…punctuated with our everyday-editorial flourishes. Look for airy volume to be layered in with new, close-to-the-body silhouettes. And as always: modern, joyful, spirited, artful.



A.Potts SS24 Collection

Designer

Aaron Potts

Stylist

Memsor Kamarake

Producer

Leetah McGee

Production

Gordon Oscar

Catrina Henderson

Shawna McGee

Hair

Oribe – Kien Hoang, Lead

Makeup

Michelle Webb for

Augment Tokyo using

Burn Beauty

Eyewear

Kimeze

Jewelry

Eva Thora Art

Shoes

Andre Assous

Dr. Martens

Music

DJ Spen

Collection Headquarters

Ace Hotel New York

Showroom

Offspring – NY

Public Relations

Agentry PR

Design Associates

Delfina Farias

Samantha Rosario

Caleb Ryan Wells

Interns

Fashion Arts Xchange

Special thanks

Thanks to everyone who continues to believe in and support A.Potts. Thanks to the A.Potts tribe for always being a source of love and support. Thank you to Erin, Henry, Kathryn, Agentry PR and the NYMD team for all you do! Thanks to all the sponsors, my creative partners, all my models and their agents, the beauty teams, Johnny and Daylight Studio, my family and friends, Herman, Daniel, Shawna, Gigi, Maya and everyone that is there for me, even at 2am sometimes! Courtney Perry, | love you.

apottscollection.com

