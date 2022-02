A.Potts FW22 Collection

This morning, Aaron Potts debuted the A.Potts FW22 collection as part of New York Men’s Day.

The genderless collection, entitled “SKINFOLK: Skin Tones, Sculptural Shapes and Noir-Romantics,” features 27 looks and was styled with footwear from Florsheim for the lookbook shoot and from Sperry at the presentation.



Photos : Gregory Wikstrom

