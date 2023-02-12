A.Potts Debuts FW23 Collection at NYFW: Men’s

The brand debuted their new collection as part of New York Men’s Day, which took place at Daylight Studios in New York this morning from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Footwear was provided by Dr. Martens, hats by Kangol, legwear by HUE, and eyewear by Kimeze.

This season, creative director Aaron Potts titled his collection NEORASCALISM, imagining The Little Rascals taking on New York City as 90’s Parsons art students…rebellious, creative, urban, playful, chic and honed in on the future.

What: A.Potts FW23 Collection at New York Men’s Day

When: Friday, February 10th, 2023

Where: Daylight 05, 450 West 31st Street, New York

