A.Potts Debuts FW23 Collection at NYFW: Men’s

The brand debuted their new collection as part of New York Men’s Day, which took place at Daylight Studios in New York this morning from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Footwear was provided by Dr. Martens, hats by Kangol, legwear by HUE, and eyewear by Kimeze.

This season, creative director Aaron Potts titled his collection NEORASCALISM, imagining The Little Rascals taking on New York City as 90’s Parsons art students…rebellious, creative, urban, playful, chic and honed in on the future.

What: A.Potts FW23 Collection at New York Men’s Day
When: Friday, February 10th, 2023
Where: Daylight 05, 450 West 31st Street, New York

A.Potts

@a___potts
apottscollection.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

