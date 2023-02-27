A Men’s Guide to Keeping Warm and Stylish

Fashion and style are for everyone, and while a lot of it is geared towards women, there are plenty of men out there that want to look sharp.

While men have it a little bit easier when it comes to clothes that keep them warm in the colder months, it can take all of their might to resist just bundling up layers upon layers underneath a big winter coat and calling it a day.

If that is your bag, then you go get it. However, if you are looking for a guide to creating a more stylish look, then this is the piece for you.

So, let’s get into it.

Layer, But with Purpose

If you are wanting to avoid the three t-shirts over the top of each other, then learning the art of layering with purpose might be the right step for you. It is all about how certain layers complement each other, rather than just serving the purpose of keeping you warm.

Think about color theory, how t-shirts, sweatshirts, and shirts will sit with each other, and how you can make sure it is a comfortable combination. Do not forget to try out some v neck undershirts for the perfect, warm base layer.

The top half is much easier to layer than the bottom half. So, for those days when the winter weather is biting at your legs, don’t be afraid to reach for long underwear. It is better to be warm, than sorry. Plus, you can always take a layer off if the temperature changes.

Choose Warm Fabrics

It is not just about how many layers you can fit under your jacket to keep you warm. It is also about the right fabrics for the job and the quality of them too.

Solid cotton and wool are your best bet for trapping in that much-needed heat, and high-quality versions of this will also look timeless and stylish when fitted well. Thicker materials for the bottom half can also be beneficial. Heavy denim, corduroy, and flannel can all work well at keeping those pins snug, which are a better option than chinos or light cotton, which could leave you feeling uncomfortable in colder temperatures.

Get a Good Quality Winter Jacket

Plenty of people spend the winter to spring season wrapped up in a jacket or coat, and when that takes up most of your outfit, you must consider the style if you want it to be a focal point.

There are many different winter jackets and coats to choose from, but it is important to not only find a length and color that works for you but that is made of something robust for the weather that will last.

You can’t beat a high-quality coat, so take your time and work out what pieces will work with your style. That way, it is easy to just throw it on and know you are still going to look chic with minimal effort.

