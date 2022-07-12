A Chat with Miami’s Own Luli Fama Before the Brand’s Swim Week Fashion Show

Luli Fama is known best for its original prints, body hugging silhouettes and unique construction throughout hundreds of its swimwear styles.

The brand has been on the swimwear scene for nearly 15 years and we are so excited for the upcoming collection and must-see runway show at Paraiso Miami Beach for Swim Week.

From solid colored suits to ribbed textures, Luli Fama has something for everyone and the designer duo, Luli and Augusto are chatting with Fashion Week Online ahead of its runway show in the magic city – that is sure to transport all its onlookers on a voyage through an Italian seaside. Unveiling its new, Ready to Wear collection – and sharing exclusively with Fashion Week Online, a swimsuit for everyone and all body types!

Luli Fama

Q: Luli Fama! We’re so excited to be chatting with you. Can you introduce yourself and how you got into swimwear?

I guess we can say swim was in both of the designer’s DNA. Luli grew up in Miami where the beach was her backyard and she always had a passion for fashion. Augusto’s aunt was a famous swimsuit designer in Argentina and he got involved in the early days bringing a completely new designer concept to Miami, changing the scene at the time from plain neon’s to sophisticated European prints and very creative never seen in the market styles.

Q: Your brand is always one of the most raved about shows at Swim Week; what can we expect this season?

Expect the unexpected, we will transport the audience to our source of inspiration, with the help of all our Luli Babe’s on the runway showcasing the “Ciao Bella” show

Q: We love your Italian collection theme this season. Can you tell our readers how you came up with it?

We were inspired while on holiday for about a month, traveling through the entire Amalfi Coast and Capri. Where all the experiences got imprinted into our soul… especially the food!

Q: Everyone wears swimwear but not everyone feels comfortable in it – can you recommend 3 swimsuit styles for different body types?

Firstly would be our signature scrunch bottoms. This is a style that is flattering on all body types. It helps to perfectly accent the bum and is a Luli Babe favorite.

Our underwire tops and D-Cup halters are a must for the bustier girls. It offers support without discomfort and gives the right amount of security to feel confident.

The Lace up One pieces are sexy and sophisticated, perfect for those who want to cover a bit more but still want to look sexy on the beach

Q: What are your favorite pieces from your new collection?

It is really hard to choose since we have so many styles, but we are very excited about our new Ready to Wear collection that we are launching. It is an expansion for us to be able to provide a full luxury look to our Luli Babes and not just swim and resortwear. The new RTW collection features new iconic fabrications featuring Lurex and Sequins, and the Glam aesthetic.

Q: While we’re in Miami – can you tell us some of your favorite things to do on a summer day in the magic city?

Anything that involves being out on the water in a Luli Bikini sounds like the perfect summer day in Miami for us! Day out on the boat, relaxing by the pool or lounging beach side are definitely our idea of a fun time.

lulifama.com

