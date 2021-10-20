A 7-Step Guide To Achieving Korean Glass Skin

You might have heard about that “Korean Glass Skin” look that many people are trying to achieve.

It tightens your skin, reducing the pores and leaving you looking like a sheet of glass. Here is a 7-step guide on what you should do to achieve the “glass skin” look.

1. Cleanser

You should be using a cleanser twice a day. Use your finger to massage the cleanser into your face in circular motions. There are many types of cleansers you can use, but here are some popular ones like Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linen Water, Cosrx Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, and Skinfood Rice Mask Wash Off. Cleansers are an essential part of almost all skincare routines and should be used with serums because they deep cleanse your skin. Cleansers can be both oil-based and water-based and you need to choose them based on your skin type.

2. Exfoliator/Toner

Exfoliating or toning is important when achieving that glass skin look. Choose an exfoliator that suits your skin type and gently rub it in circular motions 3 times a week to remove any dead skin cells before applying any other products. If you don’t have time to exfoliate, you can always apply a toner to cleanse your skin instead. It’s important to note that exfoliators are not the same as toners, they are used in different ways. Exfoliators contain more granules to help with removing dead skin cells while toners do not have much of a function.

You can find great exfoliating products like CosRX BHA Blackhead Power Liquid, Skinfood Pineapple Peeling Gel, and Mizon AHA 8% Peeling Serum. Toning products are usually only water-based so you can use them daily if you want to. Some popular ones are Missha First Treatment Essence Intensive Moist, Cosrx Galactomyces 95 Whitening Power Essence, and Etude House Wonder Pore Freshener.

3. Essence/Serum

After cleansing and exfoliating, you should use essence or serum so that your skin is moisturized while allowing other products to absorb more easily. There are many types of essences out there but for this Korean glass skin look, products like Scenic First Treatment Essence, Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule, Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence are all good options. These products are based on your skin type and needs.

4. Sheet Mask/Patch

Sheet masks and patches are always recommended in the Korean glass skin beauty regimen because they keep your skin hydrated while also reducing any redness or acne that you might have. There are many different types of sheet masks and patches out there for all different skin types, so choose one that suits your skin.

5. Eye Cream/Cream

Eye creams are recommended to ensure hydration around the eye area, which is the most sensitive part of anyone’s face. For this Korean glass skin look, it’s best to use an eye cream with black pearl extracts for brightening your eyes and reducing dark circles under your eyes. This will also help reduce any puffiness that you might have. There are many types of eye creams out there, but some popular ones are Neogen Real Flower Eye Cream Green Tea, Goodal Phytowash Yerba Mate Cleansing Foam (Green Tea), and Heimish All Clean Balm.

6. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is recommended to be used every day for this Korean glass skin look because it protects your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays and helps reduce any chances of developing wrinkles or dark spots. There are many different types of sunscreen out there, so choose one that fits you best. The importance of sunscreen is in the fact that it protects your skin from sun damage, which can also cause a lack of radiance and skin cancer, in the worst-case scenario.

7. Sleeping Mask/Pack

Sleeping masks or packs are recommended to be used 1-2 times a week for this Korean glass skin look because it’s very important in keeping the skin hydrated while you sleep. You don’t have to follow the 7-step Korean glass skin regimen every night if you don’t want to because these products are optional, but it’s still recommended. For this look, there are many types of sleeping masks or packs that you can choose from, like Banila Co Clean It Zero Purity, Mizon Good Night White Sleeping Mask, and Neogen Cereal Real Fresh Foam Cleanser.

The most important step in this 7-step Korean glass skin regimen is to have patience. It can sometimes take up to 6 months before you start seeing any real change in the condition of your face, so just be patient and continue with it every day. Also, if one product doesn’t work for you, don’t give up! Keep trying the other ones until you find something that works.

##