6 Reasons Why Growing Your Own Cannabis is Trending in 2023

It’s no secret that technological advancements in the cannabis industry have allowed us to grow closer and closer to the perfect strain. As we enter 2023, more and more people are turning to home-grown methods of growing marijuana for personal use.

Growing cannabis plants offers you complete control over your growth cycle, potency levels, crop yield and other important factors, making it an attractive option for many aspiring herb aficionados! Below, we will explore six key reasons why growing your cannabis is a trend on the rise in 2023, from financial savings to total environmental impact control. Let’s dive into what makes this method so appealing!

Quality Control

One of the first reasons why growing your cannabis has started trending in 2023, and one of the more influential, is that you can maintain control over the quality of the cannabis that is being grown. Many people don’t quite understand how complicated it is to actually grow cannabis; it’s not as simple as planting it and hoping for the best.

Many factors determine the quality of cannabis, such as the lighting it gets, the soil used, and the nutrients it receives. You will have control over all these things if you grow them yourself. Additionally, you can use a decarboxylation machine to max out terpene or cannabinoid content in your buds. Some great machines reviewed at Nature & Bloom provide excellent features and suit every budget. If you want to get 100% of your cannabis, this is the way to do it.

Comply with Local Laws

The next reason why growing your cannabis has started trending is that by growing it yourself, you can comply with local laws. The rules and regulations for cannabis purchase and possession can vary greatly depending on the state or country you are from.

That said, by growing it yourself, you can ensure you keep to those laws. In addition, some states even have laws about the potency of cannabis within your possession, which is something else you can ensure you comply with when growing it yourself.

Organic and Safe

Of all the reasons why many people have started growing their cannabis, one of the more influential is that when you grow it yourself, you can ensure that it is grown organically and, most importantly, safely.

Sometimes, when you buy cannabis from dealers, especially if the cannabis isn’t from a dispensary, it could be over-fertilized with pesticides or contain mold spores. When you grow it yourself, you can ensure that it is grown organically and without anything harmful to your health.

Strain Selection

Recently there has been quite the debate as to whether or not there is actually a difference between strains; the answer to that is yes, there is; it’s just that not everyone reacts exactly the same way to various strains.

That said, growing your cannabis is trending simply because you will have greater control over the strains you enjoy consuming. If you enjoy consuming strains that energize you, you can rest assured that is what will be grown, and you won’t have to take a chance with every bag of weed you buy.

Increased Privacy

Even though cannabis has been legalized in many countries and states worldwide, many people still view the herb negatively and associate it with shady activities and people. This stigma is slowly fading, but if you live in an area where that stigma is still strong, the last thing you want is for people to see you entering a dispensary.

That said, growing your cannabis allows you to maintain your privacy since you can do it within the comfort of your home or at least in your back garden. More importantly, it can be safer, especially if you buy from different dealers.

Fresher Product

Finally, the last reason why growing cannabis is trending is that you will have access to a fresher product. When you buy from a dispensary or dealer, you have no idea how long it has been in their possession or on the shelf.

When you grow it yourself, however, you can harvest it when it is completely fresh. Not only does this mean better quality, but it also means you will receive strong benefits and actually get a better taste profile of the different strains.

##