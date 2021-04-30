5 Garments to Have for the Quintessential Spring Capsule Wardrobe

Warm weather, flowers blooming, and a feeling that love is in the air means that the spring season is finally here. And one other thing to enjoy about this season is the opportunity to dress lightly.

You can say goodbye to your chunky winter jackets and other stiff and heavy layers of clothing that you needed to stay warm over the cold months. It’s your chance to choose outfits that look good and match the positive outlook and vibe of springtime.

Spring is also a season of renewal, and with that in mind, you may want to do a little “spring cleaning” for your wardrobe. Why not build a capsule wardrobe of stylish, high-quality basics that are easy to mix and match? You don’t need for your closet to overflow just to look your best during springtime. Here are five adaptable garments that you can include in your spring capsule wardrobe to up your style game for the rest of the season.

A Floral Dress

The spring season is undoubtedly the best season to rock floral patterns. Not only are flowers aesthetically pleasing, they’re also a recognizable symbol for new beginnings. Wearing floral patterns may boost your confidence in terms of your personal style, as well as inspire you to bring some welcome change into your wardrobe.

With that in mind, one garment you can include in your capsule wardrobe is a well-fitting floral dress. You can use it as the base for multiple looks and vary up your ensemble with different jackets, shoes, and accessories. A floral dress with an asymmetrical hem and wedge sandals will be perfect for a casual day at the beach. If you’re attending a garden wedding or similar events, throw on a statement necklace or belt and open-toed high-heel shoes, and your floral dress ensemble will have you perfectly dressed for the occasion.

Leggings

Few garments offer the comfort that leggings do. As a bonus, they also come in different fabrics, colors, patterns, and lengths. In addition to their wearability, they’re also extremely versatile bottoms throughout the seasons. They are a must-have, especially for your spring capsule wardrobe, because they’ll help you build a number of comfy outfits without you needing to sacrifice your style.

If you’re wondering what type of leggings you should buy, narrow down your list to include the types that are made from high-quality materials. They should be soft, comfortable, and of a flattering fit to your legs. In terms of color, you can explore classic warm hues that are synonymous with springtime, like red, orange, yellow, and magenta. But you should also consider having at least one pair in black or another neutral hue, because those colors are easier to match with a variety of tops.

For informal work meetings held during the spring months, try pairing your black leggings with a button-down white shirt and sneakers. You can then switch the sneakers out for black high heels and you’ll be all set for a night out with friends. Leggings tend to work well with long polos or tunics, but they can also be worn with shorter tops or with tops tucked in.

White Jeans

According to the world’s top designers, white will be one of the most fashionable colors to wear in Spring 2021. You won’t go wrong with a pair of white jeans. They’ll look fresh and versatile, and they’ll provide an interesting contrast to darker tops, shoes, and accessories.

If you want to keep your springtime style light, minimalist, and elegant, try wearing outfits that incorporate white or cream tops with white jeans. This type of ensemble will give you a clean and classy overall look. If you’re in a playful mood, you can also consider pairing your white denims with blouses or shirts that sport bolder patterns. Long story short, white jeans are a welcome addition to your spring capsule wardrobe.

A Denim Jacket

A denim jacket is another staple which you should always have in your closet, but which will come in especially handy during springtime. It’s chic and comfortable, but it’ll also add a casual vibe to a well-assembled outfit. The denim material will also keep you warm enough when there’s a slight chill outside.

Denim jackets come in a variety of colors, cuts, and threading patterns. But if you don’t know which style to choose, go for a classic blue denim jacket since it looks good on just about anything. You can wear it with an oxford shirt, belted trousers, and high heels for an elegant look. For an outfit that follows a laid-back but chic aesthetic, pair your denim jacket with a white T-shirt and wide-leg pants.

A Midi Dress or Midi Skirt

This spring, you can skip the leg warmers and tights and enjoy a gentle breeze on your bare legs with a midi dress or midi skirt. They come in a variety of fabrics and a number of beautiful prints. You can simply choose the one that best suits your mood and the occasions you’ll wear it out for.

For a trendy evening look, try matching a metallic midi skirt with a stylish cream sweater. Finish the look off with a pair of black boots or strappy heeled sandals. For a cuter and more youthful look, pair a mid-length dress with a denim jacket and white sneakers. In the spirit of springtime, be adventurous about matching your midi dress or skirt with various hairdos, accessories, and footwear.

Assembling a spring capsule wardrobe is like gathering little treasures. The best additions will allow the brightest aspects of your personality to shine through every time you wear them. Start your collection by getting hold of the clothing staples mentioned above, and adjust your base outfits according to what the occasion calls for. With a capsule wardrobe like this one, dressing up will be easy, fun, and full of the revitalizing spirit that springtime is known for!

##