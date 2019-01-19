Nicole Doswell is a former modeling agent and current fashion publicist and producer at The Riviere Agency. Her goal is to show people that fashion really can have a heart and soul.

5 Apps to Help You Shine this NYFW

NYFW is right around the corner, and — like it or not — fashion designers are working in a swipe-right, need-it-now community. We created a list of 5 apps every designer needs before showing at NYFW to optimize their impressions and to get the most bang for their buck. (Runway shows are SUPER EXPENSIVE, but these apps are free to download, right from your iPhone.) These days you need more than a beautiful collection to catch editors’ and influencers’ attention.

Instagram: Where To Post About Your Brand (Before & After The Show)

For American designers this may seem a little redundant, but for international designers we have to tell you that Instagram is king! If you don’t have a Instagram handle and are showing at NYFW you will be missing a ton of your coverage and beautiful content.

Swish: Create An Ad On The Go (& On The Low) For Your Show

Now you can save time and money with Swish by Lightricks, a video content creating app that allows you to create short video ads without any experience or editing background. The Swish app gives smaller businesses the ability to create dynamic videos to help them compete with large fashion houses or big box beauty brands. With foolproof templates you are guaranteed to always be able to create a beautiful video every time – all from the palm of your hand.

Facetune 2: Upgrade Your Backstage Selfies To Kardashian Levels

Facetune 2 allows you to look perfect in live time, perfect for backstage selfies and perfect bonus for your backstage beauty sponsor. You know it’s good when the beauty queens, the Kardashians, praise it.

Enlight Quickshot: Your Runway Images Have Never Looked So Good

Why be ordinary when you can be extraordinary? Enlight Quickshot combines speed, simplicity and power into one streamlined app that just makes photo editing easier. Choose from our unique collection of customizable, handcrafted filters or create your own signature style, then apply to all your photos at once to give them a professional film-inspired look and feel. Show your runway images like no other. GPS Radar by Launchmetrics: Your NYFW Personal Assistant

GPS Radar is a highly curated, private fashion community where brands, media and retailers are able to connect seamlessly to share noteworthy news, events and opportunities in a tailored dashboard environment.

The GPS Radar mobile app is the ultimate Fashion Week companion. You can browse near real-time runway images, manage all of your Fashion Week RSVPs, request event invitations, and access your barcode for speedy check-in.

Now your phone is ready for Fashion Week.

##

With love,

FWO