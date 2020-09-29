4th edition of the Virtual Runway Show FASHION VIBES

The journey into the world created by Yuliia Palchykova

The 4th edition of Fashion Vibes, presented in virtual form, was a new path for exhibitors, a real journey into the world, clearly analyzing the peculiar characteristics of the brands, the contamination of the country of origin, the regions, the fabrics, the craftsmanship, couture.

Fashion Vibes streaming platform created by Yuliia Palchykova, is a journey through Milan fashion week, a series of proposals from all over the world, a sort of journey/discovery, the search for a strong imprint for our generation, new forms of communication in search of elegance.



Yuliia Palchykova

The universal language of Mayar Nayel's "The Thirteenth Scent" from Egitto, collection to celebrate the lines, colors and fabrics of his land, of the multicultural Mediterranean, a sea that does not divide but unites, which presented its new collection on 23 September 20:00.

From the Egypt of Mayar Nayel to the Sardinia of Frisciano, the uniqueness of the Italian artisan experience, combined with the island's fabrics and colors, the narration of a constant stylistic research of a young brand, characterized by the Logo, a key, the strictly symbol connected to the desire for renewal of all of us. The Frisciano fashion show was on 28 September at 18:00.

From Ukraine ELSA FAIRY DRESSES, Ukrainian luxury brand in the kidswear sector, who paraded on September 28th at 7:00 pm with her "fairy" girls, in a riot of flowers, silk and gold, making us live in a fantastic world where dreams are still believed.

From dream to reality by RasenA, who arrived from Perm, Russia, presented her collection on 27 September at 18:00, to arrive at a wardrobe that knows how to stand out. Classic design with a "twist" of absolute modernity, out of the ordinary details and captivating silhouettes, must-have accessories and refined fabrics, for a journey through outfits and brands full of charm, versatility and comfort.

“Falesias" by Kel Ferey Brand from Brasile, on 22 September at 6 pm gave us a contemporary vision of Brazilian culture, ironic, fun, a play of lights in a dazzling nature that gives life to carefully cut clothes where the maison shows the new sartorial knowledge , suggesting the translation of an aesthetic universe made up of memories but also of a specific modern identity.

The "Vin de la vie" collection of the young Chiara Gullo, Italy, which showed on September 26 at 3.00 pm, for a woman who knows how to savor life by sipping it, discerning the taste of excess and having the ability to know how to dose it.

The sport and comfort of Natalja Jansone, from Riga – Lettonia, who showed on September 24th at 17:00, is rich in details, wearability, elegant, practical, attentive to sustainability.

The flowered world of By Vel, from Kiev – Ukraina, her "flower dress" that was shown on 26 September 2020 at 7:00 pm carries the image of the "peony bud" that will become the main flower of 2021 for the brand's elegant dresses.

And finally, MOMMYDOLLS – Italy, who presented her collection on September 26 at 18:00, presenting the claim of the Company's project, children with their mothers, a non-casual combination, for a message between present and future.

THANKS TO THE PARTNERS OF FASHION VIBES

Yulia Shkolenko Miss Universe 2018, Founder of the ICB company

Olga See President of the international award "Pride of civilization", founder of the TOP-VEDI brand Isabella Mueller testimonial for Alzheimer's Research, – UK and Warriors of Purpose, – USA

Abyzova Irina Organizer and director of the makeup school in Russia.

Member of the International Fund for the Arts. First make-up and image

teacher of the television school of Ostankino

Cristian Mitranescu President of the Chamber of Fashion in România.

Elisabetta Rogai – Italian artist

