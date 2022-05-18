4 Tips To Make Your Hair Extensions Last Longer

Hair extensions are widely growing in their popularity especially as many celebrities and beauty influencers continue to promote them. If you have ever gotten hair extensions, you would know that good quality hair extensions do not come cheap, and that you are supposed to take great care for them to last you for a long time.

If you aren’t careful with your hair extensions, not only will they wear out faster and lose their shine, but they will also damage your natural hairline. Hence, given below are four tips that will help you make sure that your hair extensions last longer:

Try to sleep on silk or satin

Regular cotton or polyester blend pillow cases tend to dry out your hair and cause them to tangle. While you may easily be able to condition and detangle your natural hair, this may not be the case when you have extensions in your hair. Hence, your best bet is to either sleep on a silk pillowcase or wrap a silk scarf around your head to keep those locks luscious when you wake up the next morning.

Get them installed by a professional

If you want your hair extensions to last longer and require minimal touch-ups, you should get them installed by a hair professional from a reputed salon. If you aren’t very handy with placing your hair extensions in your hairline yourself, not only are you going to make a mess but you will also not place them to last long in the first place. Hence, visit a trusted professional for your initial hair extension placement and maintenance appointments.

Use high-quality hair extensions

With hair extensions, you will get what you pay for. If you invest in high-quality and costly hair extensions, they are likely to last you a long time. However, if you purchase run-of-the-mill cheap ones, they are barely going to last a few weeks. The type of hair extensions you get also matters, and in addition to the hair being of high quality, get a style that lasts longer. For instance, you should get more permanent nano ring hair extensions that typically last for 6-9 months in your hair with a few maintenance appointments.

Use quality hair products in your extensions

With hair extensions, you should be extra careful about what you put on your scalp. If you want your extensions to last longer, be sure to only use sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. You should also try not to use oily hair care products in your hair as the adhesive in your hair extensions could loosen with oil-based products. When you heat style your hair using a straightener or curling iron, be sure to use a heat protectant to protect your extensions from heat damage.

Conclusion

If you want your luscious locks to last longer and minimize the number of trips you have to make to the salon for maintenance appointments, you must care for your hair extensions a lot more than you would care for your natural hair. The above-mentioned tips are likely to help your extensions stay shiny and healthy, and will help them last longer.

