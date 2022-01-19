4 Reasons Why You May Need to Wear Compression Socks

Have you ever wondered about compression socks? You may have heard of how great they are and want to know what the hype is all about.

If so, continue reading and learn four reasons why you might need to wear compression socks.

1. For Comfort and Muscle Recovery

In Australia and many other countries in the world, there are various kinds of sedentary jobs, lengthy commutes, and passive entertainment options such as Netflix. As a result, people who sit for hours at a time or stand on their feet all day may suffer from poor blood flow and what doctors would call “stasis,” which can cause swelling and other effects such as pain and fatigue.

But compression socks can help stimulate blood flow to keep you healthier during the day while speeding up recovery after exercise. The truth is that experts don’t yet understand exactly how it works but lower leg compression has been shown to improve performance and reduce fatigue in athletes (and regular folks). It’s no surprise to find an Australian online store or department store that sells compression socks. While normally, many of us would be uncomfortable wearing tight-fitting socks, the blood circulation in our lower extremities needs some boost by applying pressure on these areas. This is due to our modern lifestyle involving unhealthy durations of sitting and standing.

2. To Improve Blood Circulation

The arteries in your legs carry oxygenated blood from your heart out to the rest of your body. When you wear compression socks, they put gentle pressure on the veins, which helps push blood back up towards the heart. In this way, compression can help fight leg fatigue while improving circulation. This is especially necessary if you stand or sit a lot during the day because compressed veins result in better venous return. Even if you’re active a lot, sometimes our bodies get stressed and we still need a boost in blood circulation.

The importance of improving blood circulation is widely recognized and valued in the medical field. This is why compression socks play a significant role in surgical recovery. Certain types of surgical procedures may be aided by compression socks. For example, post-operative treatment for heart bypass surgery often requires patients to wear compression stockings or sleeves because they can help with circulation and reduce the risk of blood clots. The same may be true after any type of major surgery that involves a long time spent lying in bed recovering. If you’re going into surgery, ask your doctor whether it would be helpful to wear compression socks or clothing afterward.

3. It Provides Comfort During Pregnancy

Pregnant women often experience swelling in their feet, ankles, and legs during the day which can be uncomfortable. Fortunately, compression socks can help! Compression stockings are probably one of the most effective ways to reduce the swelling associated with pregnancy. They also reduce varicose veins, especially when combined with other treatments like walking or using a foot pump. Compression stockings have been shown to improve blood flow and prevent swelling in pregnant women. They might also lower the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which generally affects women more than men during pregnancy when there’s a lot of extra pressure on blood vessels in the lower body. As always, it’s important to check with your doctor before starting any new health routine, but compression stockings are generally considered safe at the later stages of your pregnancy.

4. For Prevention

Some people feel good almost all of the time, but for many others, it’s just not natural to always feel that way – stress, activity levels, age, and health problems can lead to discomfort and fatigue. Wearing compression socks is one way you can promote healthy circulation throughout your entire lower body before issues occur so that you feel your best every day. When worn regularly, compression socks are actually proven to reduce the risk of DVT in healthy people, especially those who travel by plane or drive long hours a lot. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) not only affects pregnant women but healthy individuals as well. Sitting for more than eight hours (for those flying trans-oceanic or intercontinental flights) increases the risk of DVT due to the increased pressure on blood vessels in the lower extremities. This is why wearing compression socks frequently or before taking long-haul flights is an effective preventive measure against DVT. DVT, when left untreated, can lead to serious complications because the blood clots from DVT can break off and travel through the bloodstream and get stuck in the lungs’ blood vessels. This leads to pulmonary embolism (PE), which can be fatal.

Wearing compression socks may be beneficial to your health and fitness goals. If you suffer from certain conditions or wish to improve recovery after a workout, then it might be worth looking into getting some pair of your own and seeing how it goes.

