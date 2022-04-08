The Anniversary 30th Athens Fashion Week, Athens Xclusive Designers Week Opens Its Doors at Zappeion Megaron!

Few days are remaining for the ultimate fashion show that will take place from 9 to 13 April 2022 at the Zappeion Megaron.

The longest-lived institution of the fashion industry in Greece, after 29 successful events, comes with the 30th anniversary event and promises you 5 days full of creativity, glamour and many surprises.

Renowned Greek fashion designers, favorite fashion brands, a famous international Guest Designer but also new talents will present their collections for the new season. Special Guest Star of the 30th anniversary AXDW, the one and only Doukissa Nomikou.(@douchess , @doukissanomikoucollection)

This season, Athens Fashion Week has the pleasure of hosting, as an honored guest, the famous American-Lebanese fashion designer, Rami Kadi.( @ramikadi) The designer is a member of Paris Fashion Week and dresses with his creations some of the biggest stars in the world such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and many others. He is a Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainable Fashion in West Asia of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). Pioneering once again, he launched his first SS 2022 NFT collection, with the title “Lucid Algorithms”, at Cardano blockchain.

As part of the 30th AXDW, he will present for the first time to the Greek public his new haute couture collection for SS22. Passionate with the modern sewing, combining technology and innovation in his work. He offers a kaleidoscopic explosion of colors and shine in his collections and embraces the embroidery as the essence of his creations, paying tribute to the handmade works. The collection will be presented on Wednesday 13/4 at 20:30.

The announcement of the schedule of the Athens Fashion Week took place on Tuesday, April 5 at the Nyx Rooftop, of the Academias Hotel in the center of Athens. The presentation was made by the CEO and President of Athens Xclusive Designers Week, Mrs. Tonia Fouseki, presence of Doukissa Nomikou. The journalists had the opportunity to talk to them and enjoy a brunch with excellent delicacies prepared by the hospitality sponsor of the five-star luxury hotel Academias Hotel, Autograph Collection by Marriott. (@academiashotel)

More specifically, the 30th Athens Fashion Week starts with Lakis Gavalas (lakis.gavalas) who gives the kick-off with an innovative installation and the title “Riding with Grace, Riding in Fashion, Riding to show your unique balance in mind and style”. Daphne Valente (@daphnevalente) comes with an airy mood and the SS ’22 collection “Summer Night Dream”. Grace, elegance and feminine lines in the new collection of the fashion house Kathy Heyndels & Marios Togos. (@kathyheyndels) The evening will culminate with the official opening event of the Fashion Week with Special Guest Star of the 30th anniversary AXDW, the one and only Doukissa Nomikou! Subsequently, Doukissa will present the jewelry collections and the special Doukissa Nomikou perfume, with a unique installation that will dominate the heart – a trademark of the brand and an impressive performance that will excite the public! Celebrities from the political section will greet the evening.

The 2nd day of AXDW starts with Irene Angelopoulos (@irene_angelopoulos_couture) and the collection “Riding to freedom” at the outdoor fountain of Zappeion Megaron with surprising dance performances and is followed by the haute couture house Tania Christoforatou (@taniachristofaratou) with her glamorous collection. Theatrical, maximal pieces from the brand MK by Marios (marioskaravasilis) which with the collection “Luna Park” they will give a carefree note to the evening.

Creations with a Greek feeling, intense geometries and shapes by Passager by Nadia Chalimou while the evening will end with the fashion brand Ratt by Rita Attala,(rattclothing) with colorful, all day appearances.

The 3rd day starts with Niki Stylianou(nikistylianoujewelry) and the impressive collection of jewelry from original materials in geometric shapes. After that, follows Desmira by Despina Miraraki (@despina_miraraki) with impressive kaftans, kimonos and airy creations. Next comes the famous fashion brand Juicy Couture (@cuicycouturegreece) with a collection for modern and sexy appearances, with Eleni Tsolaki being the presenter of this fashion show. The 3rd day will end with the fashion designer Paris Valtadoros (@parisvaltadoros) and the impressive collection “Anasa” F / W 2022 in a show with special productions and many surprises.

The 4th day starts early with the “New Designers Awards”. Seven young fashion designers: Mia Papa, Vasilatou, Keran Gill, Pavlos Kirkos, Mineko Studio, Nassia Nari, Ippolyti Kakava, will present their creations claiming three very important awards: Best Catwalk, Best Trendsetter and Best New Designer. On the same day, the students and graduates of the AKTO school will present their personal collections, designed in the last year of the BA (Hons) Degree in Fashion Design AKTO / Middlesex University London program, the only in Greece university program in Fashion. The New Designers Awards ceremony will announce the winners of this season. For the first time, the Young Designers Awards will be held under the auspices of the Athens Chamber of Crafts (ACC), where President Pavlos Ravanis will award the first prize to the winner and a very important prize that will contribute to their subsequent career. Another important company that will support the institution is DEPA which supports youth entrepreneurship, creativity, enhancing extroversion, by setting examples of excellence. Their goal is to empower young people in the creative industries.

The evening will end with the young and talented fashion designer Ilaeira Zisi ( @ilaeirazs)where she will present her new collection “Ilaeira Collection” with presenter of the evening Dimitris Ougarezos (@d.ougarezos) and the guest Vicky Koulianou (@vicky_koulianou) who will walk in the fashion show.

The fashion week will end with the guest fashion designer Rami Kadi, who will present his impressive Haute Couture creations after Paris Fashion Week, the SS22 collection, Lucid Algorithms for the first time to the Greek public with a spectacular show.

In every event, Athens Fashion Week supports public benefit campaigns and goals. This season we could not remain indifferent to the unthinkable explosion of violence of various forms that our society has been experiencing lately. The concept “Inclusive is the new Xclusive” aims at Combating Gender Violence, Equality, Empowerment and Empowerment mainly of women and we will support the Non-Governmental Organization “Diotima”, and its goals, for the empowerment of women.

As part of this concept, an exhibition will be held with quotes by Greek and international designers on Diversity, Equality, Women’s Empowerment and Love. At the same time, there will be an exhibition with photos of famous photographers on how they capture creatively with their lens and how they perceive Diversity, Equality, Female Empowerment and Love, while at the same momment there will be a Silent Auction where the proceeds will be donated to the Center for Gender Rights and Equality the “Diotima”.

The photographers who will take part in this very important project are Maria Markezi, Platon Papadatos – Kalos, Harris Kyprianou, Charis Evagorou, Mara Desypri, Thodoris Papadakis, Sakis Lalas, Panagiotis Simopoulos, George Kalfamanolis, Mariam Chorozian, Thomas Chrysochoidis, Vasilis Topouslidis, Kynthia Kindeli, Olympia Krasagaki, Eftychis Andreadakis, Dionysis Koutsis, Marios Theologis, Thodoris Theodoridis, Panos Stavrianos, Petros Nikolareas, Thomas Daskalakis.

In addition, in this event the Fashion Design Project by Answear invites you to take part in the ultimate fashion design competition where the source of inspiration is the combination of Vintage with modern style. Designing talents independently studies and employment but with imagination, vision and creativity this season will have the opportunity to share their own design with the public and claim its vote, which will ensure their participation in the institution of New Designers Awards in the next event and the prize of € 500 as well as the opportunity to design a t-shirt for the private label Answear Lab.(@answear)

During the event, the visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the current collections of Greek fashion accessories creators, who participate in the Xclusive Elements Section: Hara Kaimakami, YLIAS – Greek Artwear by Ilias Yerassimou, Maria Mpointa, Pitsikakis Handmade – Jewellery, Des to Tsantaki mou, Theodosia Art Jewelery, Lina’s Exclusive, Niki Stylianou Jewelry, Aperitta Is Classic, E.T. Collection.

The official Hair Sponsor of the event is L’Oréal Professionnel Paris.(@lorealpro) Seven top hairdressing teams with a passion for fashion will take care of the hairstyling of the models during the fashion shows. L’Oréal Professionnel Paris presents the hottest hair trends in hairdressers & backstages with the aim of highlighting the unique beauty of every woman, so that she can be the best version of herself.

Athens Xclusive Designers Week is supported, as a Gold Sponsor, by Media Strom,( with the concept “Love Imprint” based on the principles of equality, teamwork, social contribution, inclusion, solidarity and transcendence. AXDW in collaboration with Media Strom (@mediastromgr) invited photographers who imprinted in a different way, each of them, the basic concept of the event on diversity based on the “Imprint of Love” on the same canvas with a common print of human imprints. During the event, guests will be able to be photographed in the box-photo booth, and at the same time receive the photo via email to upload it to Instagram and take part in a competition.

The official Hospitality Sponsor of the event is the Academias Hotel, Autograph Collection, the luxurious five-star hotel in the center of Athens, a model of modern architecture and interior design.

The official collaborator of the event are the Freddy MakeUp Stage school (freddykalobratso) and Freddy Kalombratsos who supervises the make-up of the models.

The company Demak up with the specialized products that remove the make-up and make you feel irresistible, the O.B. by Johnson & Johnson, products from 100% certified organic cotton and unsurpassed protection, the wonderful Starbucks drinks that travel around the world and are created with passion and dedication for each drink individually.

Official supporters are:

The Pansik fashion study group, the happy people models agency, the Printop company and the So Fine Communications Management Company.

Schedule of 30th Athens Xclusive Designers Week

Saturday 9/04

17:30 LAKIS GAVALAS

19:00 DAPHNE VALENTE

20:00 KATHY HEYNDELS& MARIOS TOGOS

21:30 OFFICIAL OPENING EVENT FOR 30TH AXDW

SPECIAL GUEST STAR DOUKISSA NOMIKOU

Sunday 10/04

17:00 IRENE ANGELOPOULOS

18:00 TANIA

CHRISTOFORATOU

19:00 MARIOS KARAVASSILIS

20:00 PASSAGER BY NADIA

CHALIMOU

21:00 RATT by RITA ATTALA

Monday 11/04

18:00 NIKI STYLIANOU

19:00 DESMIRA by Despina Miraraki

20:00 JUICY COUTURE

21:30 VALTADOROS

Tuesday 12/04

17:30 NEW DESIGNERS (Mia Papa, Vasilatou, Keran Gill, Pavlos Kirkos, Mineko Studio, Nassia Nari, Ippolyti Κaκαva)

19:30 AKTO

20:30 NDA AWARDS/ΒΡΑΒΕΙΑ

21:30 ILAEIRA COLLECTION

Wednesday 13/04

21:00 RAMI KADI Maison de Couture

Under the auspices and kind support of: Hellenic Tourism Organization (HTO), Enterprise Greece, Athens Chamber of Crafts (ACC),

Under the auspices of: Municipality of Athens, Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Marketing Greece, Association of Greek Retailers (AGR), Panhellenic Association of Knitted Garments and Industries (PAKGI).

Finally, the 30th Fashion Week is supported by the Athens Development and Tourism Promotion Company (ADTPC).

Communication sponsors of the event are the following media:

COSMOTE TV, LOVE RADIO, BEAUTE MAGAZINE, DOWNTOWN, OK!, DELUXE MAGAZINE, FASHION DAILY, T-LIFE, MISSBLOOM.GR.

The biggest fashion festival is back!

Tickets Pre-sale at viva.gr. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Non-Governmental Organization “Diotima”

More news about the event will be announced on the website www.axdw.gr and at the official pages on social media: facebook.com/axdweek & instagram.com/axdweek

