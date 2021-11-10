3 Beauty Tips for Busy Students

When you’re a student, an intensive multi-step beauty regimen might not be for you. Most people are looking for shortcuts that can make them look fabulous in a flash. Luckily, an effective beauty routine is more about habits and lifestyle choices than whether or not you spend an hour every morning doing your makeup.

It takes some minor and quick steps and adjustments that can make you look and, above all, feel better. As a general rule, you don’t need more than 10 minutes to get ready for the day. Knowing the rhythm of life in college, we’ve listed three beauty tips that can help you look amazing without spending too much time.

1. Foster Healthy Lifestyle Habits

A healthy lifestyle allows you to look flawless without an intensive beauty regimen. The state of your skin and hair starts with a balanced diet. You need to make sure you have a sufficient vitamin and mineral intake. Eat a lot of fruit, vegetables, and whole grains. Fish, beans, lentils, chicken breast, and Greek yogurt are great sources of lean proteins that are essential for healthy skin. Don’t forget to drink plenty of water to keep yourself properly hydrated.

Another side of a healthy lifestyle is stress management. Students often worry so much about their essays and exams that they forget to give themselves a break. Uncontrolled stress has a dramatic effect on the state of your skin and causes various problems like redness, acne, swelling, etc. You need to learn how to eliminate excessive stress, maintain a consistent eight-hour sleep, social life, and hobbies that help you relax. It’s easy to manage academic assignments if you use essayservice.com to delegate some of your papers to expert writers. Remember that while your classes and homework are important, self-care is no less of a priority. So try to make time for things you enjoy.

2. Focus on Skincare

An effective beauty regimen always comes back to the basics—skincare. An effective skincare routine doesn’t have to take much time. Yet, following it consistently is a must. Here are some tips on how to make your skincare as quick and effective as possible:

Pick the right cleanser for your skin type. Gel cleansers work well if you have oily or acne-prone skin. People with dry and sensitive skin will benefit from cream texture. Foam cleansers are good for those with a combination skin type.

Just like cleansing, moisturizing is among the absolute basics. Use a vitamin-rich replenishing moisturizer after taking a shower and before bed.

Millions of skin cells die every day. Exfoliate once or twice a week to get rid of them and prevent your skin from looking dull.

Your skin needs vitamins. Serums and creams will help your skin glow. For example, you can use a Vitamin C serum daily after cleansing. It will add an extra level of protection against pollution and UV exposure.

You may not have much time to apply masks in the morning, but why not “multitask” while you sleep and help your skin restore with a water-gel formula sleeping mask. It will soothe pores and help you reach a fresh look.

3. Master the Five-Minute Face

Busy mornings are familiar to all students. Classes start early, which doesn’t leave much time for the desired beauty routine. Besides, if you spend the night studying, waking up earlier for makeup is unlikely to be on your to-do list. However, a beauty routine can be quick.

You might have already heard about Carmindy’s five-minute face method. She has managed to simplify an everyday makeup routine to simple steps that don’t take more than five minutes to apply and enjoy a fantastic look. Here’s a brief breakdown of every step:

Get a refreshed skin look and natural glow with a tinted moisturizer. Apply it using a blending sponge in a light patting motion.

Spot-apply concealer to cover redness and dark circles. Make sure it blends in seamlessly. At this step, less is more should be your golden rule.

Use a blush brush to apply powder across your nose, chin, and forehead. Leaving some places powder-free helps your skin look dewier.

A highlighter will add some gleam. Powder highlighters are faster to apply, but creams and liquids work well too.

Continue by adding blush. Carmindy suggests applying blush with a powder brush as it allows a seamless finish.

Apply eyeliner along your upper lash line and smudge it a little for a softer look.

Use mascara on your upper lashes only to avoid smudges and keep it quick.

Any lipstick or tinted balm works to add color and moisturize your lips. Another pro tip is to use a bold color of lipstick if you don’t feel like “doing your face.” It’s the easiest way to add a bright accent and draw attention away from problem areas of your skin.

With Carmindy’s method, you get perfectly done makeup and look fabulous without a hassle.

To Sum Up

Implementing these tips in your daily beauty routine allows you to become healthier and gain the natural glowing look we’re all aiming for. It’s not a secret that when you look your best, you also feel your best. It helps you become more energized and confident when dealing with everyday tasks and college assignments.

