Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion will return to the Faena Forum for a week-long series of runway shows and events. Featuring the latest trends in swimwear from over 30 designers, the high-profile shows will take place July 8th–11th marking a much-anticipated return to in-person fashion shows.

Art Hearts Fashion will host private parties and collaborations throughout the week culminating in an exclusive closing Gala at club E11EVEN on July 11th.

Now in its 6th season of Miami Swim Week, AHF’s globally recognized shows have bolstered The Magic City as a fashion hotspot. This season, the AHF runway introduces modern glamour, bold designs, fashion forward textiles, and contemporary details from national and international designers.

The fashion and beauty trends hitting the catwalk are made possible by Official Beauty Sponsor Runway Rogue, Official Haircare Sponsor Pureology, and Official Makeup Tool Sponsor Japonesque.

Additional sponsors include: Cheryl’s Cookies, Dr. Brandt Skincare, Eat Me Guilt Free, Franz Skincare, Gale Hotel, Martin Verastegui, Rockstar Energy Drink, Savu Water, SequinWallUSA, Shibue Couture, Sol De Janeiro, Spartan Meal Prep, The Makeup Light, Vagary Worldwide, AHF partners RUNWAY BUY and SELECT, and media partner 24Fashion Television. Furniture provided by Lavish Rentals. All shows will be live streamed through Official Live Stream Partner SHIFT and will be available on https://miamiswimweek.com/

OFFICIAL SHOW SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 8th Doors at 6:00 PM

7:00 PM – Giannina Azar, NATALIA FEDNER

Giannina Azar

Designer: Giannina Azar @gianninaazar https://www.gianninaazaratelier.com/

NATALIA FEDNER the eponymous couture label of designer Natalia Fedner is based in New York and Los Angeles. Rooted in the haute couture tradition, what makes the vegan and sustainable designs so unique, and a celebrity favorite, is the textiles and hand-made nature of the line. Fedner uses her patented 6-way Stretch Metal textile for the chainmaille style designs. The Stretch Metal instantaneously molds to the body, adopting the body temperature of the wearer within 15 seconds, and is both comfortable and strong. Not only does this create a beautiful, sparkly silhouette – is also allows size fluidity as many pieces can accommodate a variety of body shapes and sizes. The avant-garde designs have been worn by celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Janet Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe, & Kourtney Kardashian, Shakira, Magazine highlights include Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, The Cut, L’Officiel, i-D, Sports Illustrated, Esquire, & Maxim.

Designer: Natalia Fedner @nataliafedner

https://nataliafedner.com/

8:30 PM – Kino Swim, Keva J Swimwear

Kino Swim Founded in 2016 out of the crystal blue waters and sandy shores of Miami Beach, Kino Swim brings a refreshing twist to swimwear. The word Kino creates a foundation of beauty in itself as it derives from a botanical gum that is produced by varieties of tropical plants, and used as an astringent and for tanning. Kino Swim proposes a line of swimwear that is inspired by confidence and beauty, from sustainable options to timeless pieces designed to last, all while giving you the most daring but flawless cuts made with Italian fabrics. All pieces are designed and manufactured by women in Miami, Florida. Designer: Lauren Kay Clancy @kino_swim https://kinoswim.com/

Keva J Swimwear was started for the woman who wants to be different and stand out. While going on a cruise with her friends Keva J searched for swimwear that was different and spoke to her style. In shopping she noticed that everything looked “the same”. Nothing stood out! This is where Keva J Swimwear was born! She wanted to give women a unique selection of styles that spoke to who they are. While developing her line, Keva J noticed a common problem most women were having. Women that were curvy were not able to find fashionable swimwear that fit right and supported a heavier bust. So she sought to create designs that did just that… support any size bust and help accentuate the positives. “If you are a size 2 or a size 14, we have something for you that will fit and make you feel beautiful!”

Our motto is: Same Suit, Different Size, Same Slay! Designer: Keva J

@kevajswimwear

https://kevabykevaj.com/

10:00 PM – Sharnel Guy Swimwear, OMG SWIMWEAR

Sharnel Guy Swimwear Founded in 2015 by original designer Sharnel Guy, Sharnel Guy Swimwear has developed into a brand recognized and well known for its unique cut outs, bold colors and sexy artistic designs. Designed and based in Los Angeles California, our swimwear is for elite and classy women everywhere with a hint of uniqueness. We utilize some of the most exotic fabrics to create a luxurious custom-hardware look while exploring never seen designs. Our Company elevates creativity in swimwear.

Designer: Sharnel Guy @sharnelguy https://www.sharnelguy.com/

OMG SWIMWEAR Founded in 2010 in Miami, Fl by founder & designer Andrea Gaviria, OMG SWIMWEAR has dominated the swimwear industry & shows no sign of slowing down. Gaviria’s swim line is worn by elite celebrities and hot listers. If you’re not familiar with the OMG BRAND it’s time to get familiar. OMG SWIMWEAR makes heads turn in or out of the water. This year’s 2021 collection is definitely is going to be for the record books. Andrea Gaviria knows how to make a statement in all her Miami Swimweek Shows.

Designer: Andrea Gaviria @OMGMIAMISWIMWEAR Www.OmgSwimwear.com

ABOUT Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Our coast-to-coast contemporary events bring both the most renowned and the sharpest up-and-coming emerging designers to the runway in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond. Founded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art, and entertainment. The shows have featured designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, and Michael NGO.

