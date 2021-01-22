2021 Presidential Inauguration Features Dr. Jill Biden in Markarian

Markarian is pleased to announce that the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, wore a Markarian dress and overcoat while attending the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021.

Exclusive sketch of the Inauguration courtesy of the Markarian NYC team

Dr. Biden is wearing a custom Markarian-designed matching coat and dress set made in an ocean blue, wool tweed with a matching silk Markarian face mask. The coat, with its dark blue velvet collar and cuffs, is worn over a tapered dress with a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt. The neckline of the dress is hand embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern. The same Swarovski crystals adorn the coat and dress, subtly reflecting the light. The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability. The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City’s Garment Center and hand finished by O’Neill in her West Village studio. Alexandra is incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment.

ABOUT MARKARIAN NYC:

Alexandra O’Neill founded luxury womenswear label, Markarian, in 2017. Named after a particularly radiant grouping of galaxies, Markarian combines Alexandra’s love of celestial romanticism with timeless design and modern grace. Alexandra fell in love with making clothing when her grandmother, Gigi, taught her how to sew at just 10 years old. Markarian came to life from Alexandra’s notion of designing clothing that is whimsical and playful yet wearable and beautifully made. Each special, romantic, and ethereal piece is thoughtfully made-to-order in an effort to reduce waste. Designed and produced in New York City, Markarian has a strong belief in supporting the fine craftsmanship that the New York Garment Center offers.



Alexandra O’Neill

Since its inception in 2017, Markarian has quickly become a celebrity and fashion editor favorite. Alexandra uses her unique perspective to create luxury evening wear that is both modern and striking, perfect for eye-catching occasion wear. The brand has been worn by high profile celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Beanie Feldstein, Constance Wu, Felicity Jones, Kerry Washington, Laura Dern, Priyanka Chopra, Lizzo, Thandie Newton, Andie MacDowell, and many more.

