2021 Miami Swim Week Trend Report

Represented by The Riviere Agency.

Swim Week is over and we have put together a list of some of the hottest trends from the runway as seen on the runway at Miami Swim Week 2021.

THE COLD SHOULDER – There is something sophisticated and sexy about a single shoulder look, whether it’s strappy, ruffled or long sleeve…this look is stunning.

Left To Right: Oh Polly presents Neena Swim, Megan Mae at Life By Style, Avid Swim at Life By Style, Honey Birdette, Mar de Lua at Destination : Colombia, Smeralda at Destination: Colombia

2. VERY STRINGY – Crazy tan lines here we come

Left to Right: Rosewater Swim at Life By Style, Oh Polly presents Neena Swim, Nia Lynn Swimwear, Bfyne X Models of Color Matter, Honey Birdette

3. TEXTURED SUITS – These suits look so soft to the touch you will barely believe they are waterproof…BUT they are!

Left to Right: Oh Polly presents Neena Swim, Rosewater Swim at Life By Style, Nia Lynn Swimwear

4. FLORAL & FOLIAGE : Bring a touch of nature poolside and outdoors where it belongs

Left to Right: Mar de Lua at Destination : Colombia, PQ Swim at Destination: Colombia, Avid Swim at Life by Style, Palmacea at Destination : Colombia, Bahama Mama at Destination : Colombia

5. TEALS : I think we may have pinpointed next year’s pantone color of the year? Teal feels like the bluest of destinations waters and is perfect for summer.

Life to Right: Smeralda at Destination : Colombia, Nia Lynn, Mola Mola at Destination : Colombia, Avid Swim at Life by Style

6. LEOPARD – The Animal Print trends aren’t going anywhere….Period!

Life to Right: Honey Birdette, Bfyne X Models of Color Matter, Rosewater Swim at Life by Style

7. CUT OUTS – Show a little skin here or there…peek-a-boo

Life to Right: Honey Birdette, Avid Swim at Life By Style, Bfyne X Models of Color Matter, Oh Polly Presents Neena Swim

8. SHEERS COVER-UPS – From the beach or the pool to the club or a night out…sheer is here.

Left to Right: Nia Lynn, Megan Mae at Life By Style, Naranja Furcado at Destination : Colombia, Bfyne X Models of Color Matter, Ancora at Destination : Colombia, Megan Mae at Life By Style

9. MICRO BIKINI TOPS – This barely there top gives you both cleavage and side boob.

Left to Right: Nia Lynn, Rosewater Swim at Life by Style

##

Learn More

Miami Swim Week

With love,

FWO