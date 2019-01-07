2019’s Biggest Wellness Trend: Acupuncture

2019 is the year of wellness and healing from within. There is a movement happening where people want to take care of their bodies past a healthy diet and balanced exercise; modern medicine is synchronizing with traditional medicine.

Ancient Chinese medicine uses acupuncture as a way to balance the flow of energy through the body to stimulate nerves, muscles and the connecting tissues. Whether you have low back pain from a fuller chest, painful cramps, headaches due to stress, discomfort from an injury or allergies there is a treatment that is designed to sooth these problems.

Michelle Larivee and Dr. Shari Auth teamed up to bring New Yorkers a modern sanctuary of acupuncture, modeled after a Soulcycle or Sweetgreen. The 22,000 sq feet space in Flatiron was designed to transport visitors to a calm oasis without the noise and chaos of the city as soon as they walk through the doors. Treatments are divided into three areas; prevent, heal and glow to help the treatment focus on what really is best for you. Each 45 minute session with an experienced healer is complete with heated tables, LED light and sound therapy, facial acupuncture and even Swarovski ear seeds to aid in extending the treatment after you leave.



While there are spas that offer acupuncture all over America, WTHN is opening up the conversation about how acupuncture is relevant, beneficial and can be affordable while breaking down the mystery of what it is. There haven’t been a ton of middle-range options of acupuncture, until now. WTHN offers affordable one time sessions and a monthly membership option that is perfect for the person who might not be familiar with acupuncture but wants to see what all the hype is about.

