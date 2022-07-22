10 Trends Seen At Miami Swim Week

Paraiso Miami Swim Week shows were a great place to take in swimwear trends. Here are 10 of our favorite trends as seen on the runway.
Aqua Blues
What better swimsuit inspiration than the ocean and we saw a lot of jewel tone aqua suits and cover ups on the runway this season at Swim Week.
Left to Right: BFyne, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, KBSwim, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami, VDM The Label,
Barbie Pinks
Barbie fever is in the air and Ken isn’t the only one that’s into it!
Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami, Message In A Bottle – The Label (mib.), Origin of Oceans, VDM The Label
Crisscross Strappy Suits
Who cares about crazy tan lines when you get to wear a swimsuit this HOT?!
Left To Right: BFyne, Abyss by Abby, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, Icon Swim, KBSwim
Cutouts & Peekaboos
A sexy cutout leaves something to the imagination…but not much
Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, BFyne, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, KBSwim, Megan Mae Miami, Origin of Oceans
Deep Plunge One Piece Suites
Deep V necks were definitely a fave one-piece silhouette
Left to Right: Megan Mae Miami, Bfyne, Cupshe, Icon Swim, Origin of Oceans
Lavender
The ladies loved Lavender this season
Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, Cupshe, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami
One Shoulder
One strap is all you need and it looks uber chic
Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, BFyne, Cupshe, Icon Swim, KBSwim
Sleeves
Short sleeves or long sleeves it didn’t matter, sleeves are on swimwear and it’s more than just rashguards
Left to Right: BFyne, Cupshe, Icon Swim, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami, VMD The Label
Sparkle & Shine
Add a little bling to your next beach trip
Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, Origin of Oceans, Icon Swim
Bikini Mini Skirts
This trend is super cute on the beach or poolside
Left to Right: Origin of Oceans, Icon Swim, KBSwim, VDM The Label
Note: Images have been purchased by brands for media use either through Getty Images or Imaxtree
