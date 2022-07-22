10 Trends Seen At Miami Swim Week

Paraiso Miami Swim Week shows were a great place to take in swimwear trends. Here are 10 of our favorite trends as seen on the runway.

1

Aqua Blues

What better swimsuit inspiration than the ocean and we saw a lot of jewel tone aqua suits and cover ups on the runway this season at Swim Week.

Left to Right: BFyne, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, KBSwim, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami, VDM The Label,

2

Barbie Pinks

Barbie fever is in the air and Ken isn’t the only one that’s into it!

Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami, Message In A Bottle – The Label (mib.), Origin of Oceans, VDM The Label

3

Crisscross Strappy Suits

Who cares about crazy tan lines when you get to wear a swimsuit this HOT?!

Left To Right: BFyne, Abyss by Abby, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, Icon Swim, KBSwim

4

Cutouts & Peekaboos

A sexy cutout leaves something to the imagination…but not much

Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, BFyne, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, KBSwim, Megan Mae Miami, Origin of Oceans

5

Deep Plunge One Piece Suites

Deep V necks were definitely a fave one-piece silhouette

Left to Right: Megan Mae Miami, Bfyne, Cupshe, Icon Swim, Origin of Oceans

6

Lavender

The ladies loved Lavender this season

Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, Cupshe, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami

7

One Shoulder

One strap is all you need and it looks uber chic

Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, BFyne, Cupshe, Icon Swim, KBSwim

8

Sleeves

Short sleeves or long sleeves it didn’t matter, sleeves are on swimwear and it’s more than just rashguards

Left to Right: BFyne, Cupshe, Icon Swim, LainSnow, Megan Mae Miami, VMD The Label

9

Sparkle & Shine

Add a little bling to your next beach trip

Left to Right: Abyss by Abby, Cupshe x Tabria Majors, Origin of Oceans, Icon Swim

10

Bikini Mini Skirts

This trend is super cute on the beach or poolside

Left to Right: Origin of Oceans, Icon Swim, KBSwim, VDM The Label

Note: Images have been purchased by brands for media use either through Getty Images or Imaxtree

