10 Trends Seen on the NYFW Runway This FW20

Here are some trends spotted on the runways this New York Fashion Week.

1.SHINY AF

Slick materials, metallic threads, and 3M reflectives made the runways of NYFW shiny AF this season.

Left to Right: Bingyao Cheng (CADA), MVR (Oxford Fashion Studio), Manishi (Oxford Fashion Studio)i, Oqliq (NYFW: The Show)

2. LL BLACK GRUNGE GLAM

Grunge glam is totally a thing.

Left to Right: 2 Madison Avenue (CADA), Chun Han (CADA), Manishii (Oxford Fashion Studio), Matt Sarafa (Oxford Fashion Studio), Mayan The Label (Oxford Fashion Studio), Nadine By Nadia (Oxford Fashion Studio), Oqliq (NYFW: The Show)

3. FANNY PACK FRENZY

This is not your neon vinyl fanny pack from the 80s/90s.This season fanny packs were in traditional silhouettes made from repurposed material, mini canteens, and jumbo sized bags…this trend is here in a BIG way.

Left to Right: 2 Madison Avenue (CADA), Oqliq (NYFW: The Show), Poli & Jo (Oxford Fashion Studio)

4. FRINGE

Nothing gives you more movements on the runway than a fringe moment.

Left to Right: Manishii (Oxford Fashion Studio), Matt Sarafa (Oxford Fashion Studio), Ne Yeong Baek (Oxford Fashion Studio), Nadine By Nadia (Oxford Fashion Studio), Samantha Darryanto (Oxford Fashion Studio), Shiyihuakai-Yiyi Kwok (CADA)

5. STAND ALONE HOODS

Hoods are the next Fall Must-Have accessory. Double Hood it or pack it in your pocket…hoods are doing their own thing.

Left to Right: MVR (Oxford Fashion Studio), Na Yeong Baek (Oxford Fashion Studio), Oqliq (NYFW: The Show), Shuai Zeng (CADA)

6. COLOR EXPLOSION

Vibrant colors for fall and a lot of them.

Left to Right: Roujing Wang (CADA), Shuai Zeng (CADA), Shiyihuakai-Yiyi Kwok (CADA)

7. PLAIDS

Traditional plaid and gingham were so chic and edgy on the FW20 runways.

Left to Right: Christy + You (Oxford Fashion Studio), Chun Han (CADA), Matt Sarafa (Oxford Fashion Studio), Mayan The Label (Oxford Fashion Studio), Rene Tyler (Oxford Fashion Studio), Roujing Wang (CADA)

8. PUFFER POWER

Nothing’s warmer and cozier than a puffer jacket in the winter. Designers reimagined the traditional puffer and brought us not only puffer jackets, but gowns, scarves, and puffed up sleeves.

Left to Right: Chun Han (CADA), Manishii (Oxford Fashion Studio), MVR (Oxford Fashion Studio), Oqliq (NYFW: The Show), Yiting Lee (CADA)

9. SEND NUDES

Next time he asks you to send nudes, send him these looks from the runway…they are pretty HOT.

Left to Right: Manishii (Oxford Fashion Studio), MVR (Oxford Fashion Studio), Na Yeong Baek (Oxford Fashion Studio), Shuai Zeng (CADA), Samantha Darryanto (Oxford Fashion Studio), Oqliq (NYFW: The Show)

10. SOMETHING BLUE

We were swimming in an eclectic sea of blues.

Left to Right: 2 Madison Avenue (CADA), Christy + You (Oxford Fashion Studio), Mayan The Label (Oxford Fashion Studio), Oqliq (NYFW: The Show), Shuai Zeng (CADA)

