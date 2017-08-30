FWO

The Shop @ NYFW: The Shows

What’s fashion — much less fashion week — without shopping? Now you can shop for a good cause, thanks to IMG’s NYFW: The Shows.

Yes, The Shop @ NYFW: The Shows is back! This retail pop-up shop is open to the public from 12 – 5PM Friday until Sunday.

NYFW: The Shows has partnered with WME|IMG’s philanthropic partner UNICEF USA to integrate a socially conscious t-shirt bar featuring designs from eight prominent designers, including:

Prabal Gurung
Alice + Olivia
Adam Selman
Naeem Khan
Bibhu
Cynthia Rowley
Marchesa
Anna Sui

 
NYFW: The Shirts

Adam Selman
Anna Sui
Bibhu Mohapatra
Cynthia Rowley
Marchesa
Prabal Gurung
Stacey Bendet
Naeem Khan

Adam Selman

Anna Sui

Bibhu Mohapatra

Cynthia Rowley

Marchesa

Prabal Gurung

Stacey Bendet

Naeem Khan

Adam Selman thumbnail
Anna Sui thumbnail
Bibhu Mohapatra thumbnail
Cynthia Rowley thumbnail
Marchesa thumbnail
Prabal Gurung thumbnail
Stacey Bendet thumbnail
Naeem Khan thumbnail
 

T-shirts are exclusively for sale at The Shop, selling for $48 each. 50% of purchase price will be donated to UNICEF USA, in support of the organization’s global education work.

50% of purchase price will be donated to UNICEF USA

As part of the partnership, they will be introducing the #ModelCitizen campaign encouraging everyone to help make the world a better place for children this Fashion Week. Prabal Gurung’s t-shirt is the official “UNICEF” t-shirt, bearing the campaign name (Model Citizen) across the front.

Where:
859 Washington St.
New York, NY 10014

Hours of Operation:
Friday, September 8 – Sunday, September 10
12PM – 5PM

##

Learn More

NYFW Schedule

With love,

FWO

Advertisement