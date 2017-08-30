The Shop @ NYFW: The Shows

What’s fashion — much less fashion week — without shopping? Now you can shop for a good cause, thanks to IMG’s NYFW: The Shows.

Yes, The Shop @ NYFW: The Shows is back! This retail pop-up shop is open to the public from 12 – 5PM Friday until Sunday.

NYFW: The Shows has partnered with WME|IMG’s philanthropic partner UNICEF USA to integrate a socially conscious t-shirt bar featuring designs from eight prominent designers, including:

Prabal Gurung

Alice + Olivia

Adam Selman

Naeem Khan

Bibhu

Cynthia Rowley

Marchesa

Anna Sui



NYFW: The Shirts

T-shirts are exclusively for sale at The Shop, selling for $48 each. 50% of purchase price will be donated to UNICEF USA, in support of the organization’s global education work.

As part of the partnership, they will be introducing the #ModelCitizen campaign encouraging everyone to help make the world a better place for children this Fashion Week. Prabal Gurung’s t-shirt is the official “UNICEF” t-shirt, bearing the campaign name (Model Citizen) across the front.

Where:

859 Washington St.

New York, NY 10014

Hours of Operation:

Friday, September 8 – Sunday, September 10

12PM – 5PM

