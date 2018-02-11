Son Jung Wan NYFW FW18

Represented by Deborah Hughes.

For her F/W 18 collection the darling of the Korean designer community, Son Jung Wan went to extremes with masterful plays volume, texture and seductive color at her F/W 2018 runway show, which was shown on Saturday, February 10th at Spring Street Studios during NYFW.



With this collection, Son Jung Wan fully embraces Maximalism fashion with its emphasis on vivid color schemes with deliberate destruction of traditional tailoring and experimenting with exposed seams to create a 3D effects and strong structural silhouettes.

Known for her superb color sense, Son Wang Wan mixed vibrant yellows, brilliant greens and bold blues with impeccable intrépidité. Fabrics included tweeds and jacquards with a combination of check & stripes patterns, a Son Jung Wan signature and of course, the romantic floral patterns with a touch of sequins, another staple of the brand.

Celebrity attendees included, the brand’s muse, actress Kelly Rutherford, actors Eric West, Broderick Hunter (Insecure) & Jeremy Hunter (Empire), recording artists Lipsia, Emily Perry, Bing, Marre Gomez, Frenchie Davis & DJ Xenia Ghali, actresses Hailie Sahar, Lyrica Okano (Hulu’s Runways), Sheena Sakai (Power), Carra Patterson (E! The Arrangement) along with a dose of reality TV stars with The Bachelor’s Calia Quinn & Jack Stone and YouTube sister sensations’, Niki DeMartino & Gabi DeMartino, and Masika Kalysha (Love & Hip Hop Hollywood).

