This season, Sachin & Babi, the New York based CFDA husband & wife design team, chose to forgo a traditional runway show and instead create a compelling lookbook, and video campaign featuring 69-year-old, IMG Model, Maye Musk.

As a mother, scientist, entrepreneur and working fashion model for the last 50 years, Ms. Musk is an empowering woman with a vivacious personality and spirit that is infectious.



“By casting Ms. Musk, we hope that she will connect with the consumer on a deeper level and also communicate our core values and designs in a more relevant way. We are doing our part to make the fashion industry a more inclusive and adaptive environment. We started initiating these changes last year by extending our sizing to size 18,” says Sachin & Babi.

Each silhouette in the collection was designed with intention for women of all ages and body types. Rich, floral fabrics and lush green tones set the stage for the Fall/Winter 2018 collection. Inspired by Bali’s vibrant landscapes, the garments are a play on texture. Pairing luxe batik motif inspired jacquard textiles with hand-embroidered signature beadwork and sequins with delicate tassels. A crane motif is incorporated throughout, to breathe life into the collection and add a touch of whimsy.

