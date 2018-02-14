Anthony Rubio NYFW FW18

Pet couturier Anthony Rubio is no stranger to the runways, having done runway shows for nearly ten years with the last five during fashion week. He had a plan in place to break the stigma and barriers presenting his canine couture as escorted by human models wearing his women’s wear fashions at the historic Angel Orensanz Center, originally a Synagogue built in 1850.



The ideas and inspirations for my Fall/Winter 2018 collection for New York Fashion Week just fell on my lap. The new Lunar New Year is The Year Of The Dog. I decided to bring elegance with lots of glamour and sparkle. I wanted to also infuse an Asian influence so in the end its all about East meeting West.

I came across unusual textiles that begged to be showcased on the catwalk. These textiles were a bit of a challenge to work with, but then when have I ever backed away from a good fashion challenge. There were lots of sequins, crystals, glass bead work and opalescent paillettes.

For this show there was an explosion of shine and color reflecting the lights, creating a kaleidoscopic experience.

The canine couture featured lots of girly ball gowns, bejeweled kimonos, a sheer illusion vest modeled by a gigantic two month old Leonberger named Wolverine and even a Native American fashion coat worn by a three month old puppy Pomsky named GreyShoes who opened the show and stole everyone’s hearts.

I knew that for the Year of the Dog we had to go big or go home and this presentation was Part 1 as I am already working on Part 2 for the Spring/Summer 2019 New York Fashion Week and am looking forward to the unveiling in September.

