Gucci goes to UNESCO world heritage site for its 2019 cruise collection

This week Italian powerhouse Gucci announced that Alyscamps, in the southern French city of Arles, would be the location for its 2019 cruise show.

The show will be on the 30th of May 2019 and is the first time that this location will have been used for a fashion show. Alyscamps is a stunning tree-lined Roman necropolis and famed for being a subject of Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin.

Arles is a city becoming increasingly popular with the fashion and art elite, as earlier in the summer it played host to Les Recontres Arles, an annual photography festival attended by the likes of Caroline de Maigret and Annie Leibovitz.

However, this is not the first time Gucci has selected such a culturally significant location for its cruise show. This year Gucci presented in the Palatina Gallery in Florence’s Palazzo Pitt, another cultural choice demonstrating the influence that art has on the collections.

Also, in 2016 Gucci presented its SS17 collection in London’s iconic Westminster Abbey, which saw models strut through 13th century cloisters; again the first time that venue had ever staged a fashion show. Holding a show in Westminster Abbey meant that there were certain rules when it came to photography, and it is possible with a venue as iconic and significant as Alyscamps that this may happen again.

Either way, there’s no doubt that the French influence will be apparent in some of Gucci’s cruise collection; and in a venue so beautiful, it is sure to be a spectacle to behold!

