Celebrating his first ten years in business, Christian Siriano’s Fall 2018 collection conveyed the glamour and excitement of an ultimate royal dinner party.

A regal and elegant collection, filled with luxe fabrics and romantic silhouettes, was inspired by late 18th century British art that hangs in the Queen’s Gallery in London. The collection will recall some of our most notable looks from our first decade, modernized for our customer today.



ABOUT CHRISTIAN SIRIANO

Following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008. The Christian Siriano collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week, and presented in New York and Paris to retailers. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design – from fantasy evening gowns and cocktail dresses to tailored sportswear, intricately detailed shoes and accessories – the collection can be found at department stores and specialty boutiques around the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in New York City, and in 2013 he was inducted as a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Dubbed “the new king of old-school glamour” by Elle and “the next billion-dollar designer” by Yahoo! Style, his designs have appeared on the world’s biggest stars and most prestigious red carpets. He counts entertainment’s leading ladies as clients, from stars of film (Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shailene Woodley, Emily Blunt) to icons of music (Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Carrie Underwood) to stars of television (Kerry Washington, Tina Fey, Lea Michele, Jessica Lange, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Emma Roberts, Christina Hendricks, Heidi Klum, Oprah Winfrey) and icons of fashion (First Lady Michelle Obama, Victoria Beckham, Alexa Chung, Dita Von Teese, Kate Upton, Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, Gigi & Bella Hadid), to name just a few.

Christian Siriano is the youngest person to ever appear on the Crain’s “40 Under 40” list, and was a member of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in 2015. He was named “Designer of the Year” at the 2016 AAFA American Image Awards and won the Couture For A Cause “Designer of the Decade” award that same year. He co-founded accessories e-commerce retailer “Send the Trend” and served as Chief Curator until its acquisition by QVC.

Christian Siriano also designs seasonal collections of affordable shoes and handbags for Payless ShoeSource, an ongoing guest designer collaboration since 2009. In 2016 he designed a collaboration collection for Lane Bryant. Other design partnerships have included a beauty line for Victoria’s Secret, and clothing and/or accessories with HSN, Disney, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Puma, Starbucks, Spiegel, and others. “Silhouette,” his first fragrance, launched in 2014. Christian Siriano intimates, eyewear, home/bedding, and beauty collections all launched in 2015 and 2016. He released a photographic retrospective with Rizzoli Books in late 2017 which is already in its second printing.

