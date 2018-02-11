Christian Cowan NYFW FW18

Represented by Purple PR.

For his Fall 2018 collection, designer Christian Cowan continues his mission to bring joy and glamour back to the runway. Vibrant colors, glittering embellishments, and effortless sex appeal convey an uplifting message during such trying times.



This season also unveils a dazzling shoe collaboration with Stuart Weitzman, while each look is punctuated with party-favor inspired accessories made in collaboration with CHRISHABANA.

