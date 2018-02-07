Fashion Week Essentials

One of the most frequently asked questions I get is “how do you get through fashion week?”

It may seem very glamorous from all the street style shots in my Manolo Blahniks and Instagram stories in the front row. But it takes months of preparation and many seasons to understand the system. So I am going to give you an insight into the ABSOLUTE essentials that get me through fashion week.

You are going to need some statement pieces. You need to give the photographers swarming the streets a reason to want to shoot you, and good looks aren’t going to be enough. We love these statement pearl earrings from Elizabeth Cole, her designs frequently seen on Katy Perry. You can always expect crazy cold temps and a blizzard during February fashion week in New York. Your solution is this warm WANTED faux fur scarf. Even the trendiest girl needs a pair of classic Manolo Blahnik heels for fashion week. I personally cannot live without these especially during fashion week. If you haven’t heard that scrunchies are going to be one of the biggest hair trends this year then you are already behind, this trend is one of my favorites because it saves me a good 30 minutes of precious prep time in the morning.

If you follow the chic fashion editors from all the big publications (including our own @savento_) you’d know by now they are all raving about a few things.

1) These Adam Selman x Le Specs glasses that are an absolute necessity

2) Vinter’s Daughters Active Botanical Serum that you literally have to try for yourself to see just why every single blogger and editor swears by it.

Beauty trends always originate from Fashion Week, and from the work of Pat McGrath. Her lipsticks and new palette are the hottest beauty launches of 2018 yet. You are going to want these handy during fashion week as Pat shows you which colors and products she is using on the runways looks via Instagram.

Fresh glowing skin is easy to maintain during this high-stress week with these miracle products. To avoid any unwanted bumps or acne we always keep Juice Beauty’s Blemish Clearing Powder and Blemish Be Gone Stick. I keep Glossier’s soothing face mist and Coconut Balm Dotcom in my bag so that I can quickly refresh my face and lips after a couple hours of shows. A year round hero of mine that takes the cake for my favorite night cream ever is Goop’s Replenishing Night Cream. This powerful little cream gives me an overnight facial that melts away all the stress, puffiness and dullness in my face. Combine that with Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask and you’d never know if I had 10 hours or 4 hours of sleep!

Mornings are filled with coffee and espresso, nights are filled with wine and champagne. To keep my smile photo-ready I keep Go-Smiles tiny little teeth stain erasers on me at all times. Nothing is worse than having stained teeth when you see photos pop up the next day.

You cannot overlook your health during fashion week. The only time I have to eat or sit is usually as I am simultaneously on my way to the next show, posting Instagrams, answering emails and trying to take notes on what we just saw at the last show. No-fuss healthy and filling protein bars like these RXBars are always in hand, bonus points for their aesthetically pleasing packaging that you wouldn’t hate to be photographed holding. Another thing I am always drinking during shows is Dirty Lemon Drinks. For a hydrated and elastic skin I drink one of the skin+hair collagen bottles. I am a sucker for anything matcha, and their matcha bottles are filled with antioxidants that elevate metabolism and help burn extra fat during the day.

Stick with these essentials and I promise you, your fashion week will be 10 times more enjoyable. Just like in life, its the little things that count. Like having not one, but three amazingly chic portable chargers that will not only save you in times of a crisis, but may even make a stranger with a dying phone a life-long friend. (true story, this has actually happened to me!)

