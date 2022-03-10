Women’s History Month / International Women’s Day: Products, Charity Initiatives and Boss Babes!

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day passing along information for some great products, charitable initiatives and the fabulous women behind a handful of brands in the beauty, fashion and lifestyle space.

Gorjana x Richer Poorer

Capsule collection for a charitable initiative with Dress For Success

As female entrepreneurs, sisters Gorjana Reidel and Iva Pawling (of jewelry company gorjanaand fashion brand Richer Poorer, respectively) know that entering the business world can be difficult. Growing up with an immigrant background, the duo are determined to provide support for those who are just starting out.

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, the sisters are pleased to present a co-designed capsule collection, of which 100% of net sales will be donated to Dress for Success Worldwide West, a nonprofit that empowers women in Los Angeles to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools.

With 100% of net sales going to the charity, the goal is to raise $50,000 for Dress for Success Worldwide West.

The collection is comprised of three products that will be sold online at gorjana.com from March 8 through March 31, 2022, while supplies last.

The Capsule includes:

Gorjana x Richer Poorer Ribbed Link Necklace – $70

Designed by Gorjana and Iva, this layer-friendly necklace features an asymmetrical chain, inspired by the sisters’ individual styles, and an interlocking circle clasp, symbolizing unity. The necklace, which sits just beneath your collarbone, pairs perfectly with the Ribbed Tank. 100% of net sales from this product will benefit Dress for Success Worldwide West.

Gorjana x Richer Poorer Ribbed Tank in Bone – $38

Gorjana and Iva worked together to create this slim fit tank made from a super soft sustainable Lyocell rib fabric. The ribbed tank features a necklace-friendly scoop neckline that offers the perfect base for the Ribbed Link Necklace. 100% of net sales from this product will benefit Dress for Success Worldwide West.

Gorjana x Richer Poorer Ribbed Link Set – $95

The sisters partnered together to co-design this necklace and tank top duo, inspired by their shared journey and fueled by their individual styles. In true collaborative nature, Gorjana worked with Iva to create a tank top with the perfect necklace neckline and Iva worked with Gorjana to create a necklace that symbolizes their individuality, but also showcases their bond. 100% of net sales from this product will benefit Dress for Success Worldwide West.

Fine Art America for Women’s History Month

Curated art celebrating women and female artists

Categories include actresses, politics, beauty, style icons, Slim Aarons women, iconic women’s photographs, Time magazine covers, Sports Illustrated covers, New Yorker covers and featured female artists.

Prints can be made into wall art or other product categories such as home décor, lifestyle focused items, tech products, stationery and apparel.

Female Entrepreneurs

A handful of boss babe founders available for interviews, to provide expert focused content, etc.

Ali Grant – Founder of Be Social

@besocialgroup| 34.6k followers

@aligrant | 19.4k followers

www.besocialpr.com

Speaking topics include:

Working with Millennials | Best Practices for Success

Will the Influencer Bubble Burst? Influencer Marketing Trends and What’s Next

Modern Media Strategies and How to Connect with Your Consumers

Before You Take the Plunge: Tips to Know Before Starting Your Own Business

Ali Grant launched Be Social in 2012 as one of the first agencies with a hyper focus on executing influencer outreach and collaboration. Ali recognized the power of digital creators and built a business harnessing their influence. Today, the communications group is headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles specializing in influencer, media and events for brands and digital creators.

With Ali at the helm, Be Social has been named one of Inc.’s fastest growing businesses spearheading digital-forward campaigns across influencers, events and editorial. Accolades and press include Fast Company, Inc., WWD, PRWeek The Innovation 50, Forbes, Huffington Post, Fashion Monitor, Bulldog Reporter, Daily Front Row, BW Confidential, The Holmes Report, and more.

The firm supports and is partnered with the Freedom & Fashion non-profit, which uses the arts of fashion and beauty to empower youth overcoming trafficking, homelessness, and other injustices.

Be Social has recently been acquired by Dolphin Entertainment, putting the company alongside some of entertainment’s greatest, such as 42West and The Door. Read the full story in Variety.

Kay Sides – Founder/CEO of Hatch Inc. and R0AM

@kaysides88 | 2.6k followers

@hatchinc | 9.6k followers

@roamwears | 16.7k followers

www.roamwears.com

www.hatchinc.com

Speaking topics include:

Building a Brand From The Ground Up

Tips for Balancing Work, Life, and Motherhood

Promoting Health & Wellness in the Workplace

Kay Sides is a respected force in the fashion space, known for her keen expertise as a brand builder, a tastemaker and visionary creative innovator. Her acumen of developing products, brand strategizing, merchandising, and integrating marketing, messaging, and distribution has been demonstrated throughout her career.

Kay has had the pleasure of revitalizing the Lacoste brand for the US market in the early part of 2005, debuting Alexander McQueen’s McQ in the US, launching Yohji Yamamoto coming soon, building Soludos from a concept to a large scale business, as well assisting James Perse with design direction and strategy since 2005 – just to name a few.

Kay founded R0AM a year and a half ago with the commitment and passion to produce an incredibly well made, comfortable shoe that embodied performance attributes as well as being fashionable, cool and uber comfy. The shoe has been widely celebrated in the fashion community, and fashion editors have featured R0AM in both print and digital publications including Glamour, PopSugar, Refinery29, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, to name a few.

Aside from fashion, Kay is a former ballerina, lifelong vegetarian turned vegan, yoga teacher, and proud mother who guides her team to live full and dimensional lives.

Laverne Delgado, Freedom & Fashion Founder and Executive Director

@freedomandfashion | 7.3k Followers

@loveverne | 2.8k Followers

FreedomAndFashion.org

Laverne Delgado is a passionate activist, speaker, artist, and Executive Director of Freedom and Fashion. She is an alumnus of The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and has spent many years working in the fashion & beauty industry, with her experience encompassing everything from mass production to couture for the runway.

Beyond fashion, Laverne has a love for young people overcoming human trafficking and other injustices and has built her life around serving them with her talents and resources. With her vast experience in working with survivors of abuse, single mothers, conquerors of injustice, and the LGBTQIA+ Community, Laverne’s track record upholds her connection to the human spirit and empowering one’s greatness.

Throughout the years, Laverne has led many teams and activated generosity in thousands of people, which has led to providing resources to people in need around the world. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her cat Graceland.

