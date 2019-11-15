Socially Conscious Store is Now Holiday-Ready

Wolf & Badger is pleased to announce that its US flagship store at 95 Grand St, Soho, NYC has been refitted in time for this year’s holiday season.

Customers can now expect to see several new bespoke seating and product display areas dotted throughout all three levels of the property as well as a comprehensive additional product offering encompassing stationery, books, prints and homeware.



Wolf & Badger

Greer Chicago will also open their first New York stand-alone concession, offering a curated selection of stationery, notebooks, books, greeting cards and writing instruments.

Founder and Creative Director of Wolf & Badger Henry Graham has partnered with acclaimed design firm Augustus Brown Architects to create the range of original interior pieces, which serves as complementary additions to the US flagship store space.

In close collaboration with Henry Graham, the distinctive pieces of furniture have been designed and constructed by architect and Studio Director Augustus Brown, inspired by the pioneering American mid-century furniture designer Milo Baughman.

In contrast to the furniture, Graham and Brown have added new materials such as white powder-coated perforated metal, cork and polished brass to the palette. In keeping with Wolf & Badger’s ethos of sustainability, the pieces have been accented with monochrome Smile Plastic — made from recycled plastic chopping boards.

The global fashion retailer continues to grow and promote independent and ethical businesses on a global scale.

Since its very beginning, Wolf & Badger has been a pioneer within the ethical and sustainable fashion movement, where the idea of creating an ethical fashion platform came from the founding brothers’ own personal values.

With its award-winning online platform and thriving stores in New York City and London, Wolf & Badger continues to offer consumers a seamless way to shop ethically. All brands offered both in-store and online are carefully curated to fit the profile of being independent, unique and ethical — consciously producing their pieces in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

About Wolf & Badger

Wolf & Badger is a global multi-channel retailer founded in 2010 by the Graham brothers — George Graham, CEO and Henry Graham, Creative Director. Through its innovative multi-channel business model, it connects customers internationally with over 850 brands across fashion, accessories, homeware and beauty verticals. The business has an exclusive focus on ethical, unique and independent brands. It operates stores in New York and London, as well as its award-winning online retail destination

