Which Footballers are Also Fashion Icons?

Football has changed remarkably over the years. It has gone from being a game that is just played by average people to becoming a global brand. Footballers are able to earn more per week than people can make in a year.

As this transformation started to unravel, style icons then began to surface. People wanted to make a name for themselves for something other than football and they also adored actors and models too. If you want to find out which footballers have made it in the world of fashion then simply take a look below.

The Madness of the Mullet

It didn’t take long for the perm to be knocked off its perch around the 80s because it was replaced by the mullet. Chris Waddle and his fellow midfielder, Glen Hoddle were both known for having mullets. Even though these two players were some of the top footballers in the business, and of course, key members of the England team it’s safe to say that they managed a hit song as well. Their song Diamond Lights helped them to gain a lot of television appearances and they even went as far as to perform on Top of the Pops too.

Model Footballers

David Beckham was known for his style off the field as well as on the field. He always had a high chance of scoring when you looked at his odds on sites such as betFIRST. He was quite possibly one of the first footballers in the business to move into the sector of high-end fashion. Not everything he touched turned to gold, as he was once witnessed wearing a sarong, but he was able to bring the world of fashion to football in more ways than one. Liverpool’s own Spice Boys donned Armani suits to the FA cup final and Alex Ferguson himself said that when he saw them come out wearing those suits, he had a good feeling he was going to win. You also have the one and only Freddie Ljungberg. He is a midfielder and one of his first jobs was to model for Calvin Klein.

Business Time

At the end of the day, David Beckham was never lost his hold in terms of fashion. In this day and age, he runs a very successful business and he is also an owner of MLS, the football team. There is not a single doubt that he has been able to set the standard for fashion, not to mention that he is also known for his vast collection of designer trainers. The defender for Arsenal, Hector Bellerin has chosen to mix up several looks so he can then come up with his own very unique style. This has helped him to stand out from the crowd and it has also helped him to solidify himself as one of the best in the business. Of course, it’s super interesting to see how things have changed over time but at the end of the day, one thing is for certain. Football is here to stay, and the sport is forever going to be interweaved with the world of fashion.

