The “Valli Experience”

Merging the universe of Haute Couture and Ready-to-Wear, Monsieur Valli conceives the “Valli Experience” to unveil his Haute Couture N° 22 and Pre-Fall 2022 collections in one distinct storytelling this season.

A promenade through Giambattista Valli’s Savoir-Faire, taking its viewer by the hand to explore the Maison’s plentiful windows of expertise, ranging from dynamic propositions to the most iconic and elaborate silhouettes.

Pre-Fall 2022

The mastery of the cut shapes fabrics into sumptuous Haute Couture creations, made in silk mousseline, taffeta, faille, feather embroideries and multi-layered plissé tulle or into lively looks that include PVC-trimmed bouclé jackets, printed canvas and denim pants, sharp silk crepe “A” line dresses and lurex jacquards ensembles.

Haute Couture N° 22

The Excellence of the Ateliers is applied to every floor of the Maison, perfectly displaying its energy, a thorough symbiosis between vitality and poetry.

Each silhouette and accessory, from the crystal-embroidered crocodile-embossed calf leather “Floflo” bag to the artfully tied “Maxibow” nappa footwear, is created oozing of the unequivocal DNA of the house, thoughtfully tied in to convey the flavour of the “Valli Experience”.

##

Learn More

giambattistavalli.com

With love,

FWO