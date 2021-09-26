Vera Wang Bride Reveals Its First Collection

With ‘Vera Wang Bride’, the world renowned designer creates a new bridal brand at an intelligent price point, offering all brides the chance to dress in her iconic gowns on their wedding day

Barcelona, 16th September, 2021. Vera Wang Bride and Pronovias Group joined forces to launch their first collection. The collection features Vera Wang’s signature unique design codes fused with allure, sensuality, artistry and emotion.

New York-based Vera Wang, a modern-day fashion icon, is known throughout the world for her cutting-edge designs. She has dressed dozens of A-listers and celebrities including Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Diane Kruger, Alicia Keys, Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani.

The essence of the collection revolves around the use of premium fabrics and handcrafted finishes on exaggerated volumes and new silhouettes. The dresses perfectly blend artisanal details with luxury textures, and represent a dream come true for fashion-centric brides.

“Vera Wang Bride is about freedom, experimentation and innovation, along with a tangible ingenuity in the details and tailoring. In short, no rules,” comments Wang. “This partnership with Pronovias Group has allowed me to push my creative boundaries and develop a global brand available to all brides at an intelligent price.”

“We are really excited to present this collection to the world. We work really hard with Vera Wang and her team to make this collection happen and it is a reflection of Vera´s unique signature and iconic designs. I’m sure it will be a step forward to the consolidation of the brand” says Amandine Ohayon, CEO of the Pronovias Group.

New trends evident in the first Vera Wang Bride collection include free-falling skirts, laces woven with intricate details, visible corsetry and micro pleating. Silhouettes range from minimalist column dresses to dramatic ball gowns to fluid A-Line and mermaid cuts.

“A sense of modernity played a big part in the choice of scale, volume, fabrics and textures,” explains Wang. “I also put a huge emphasis on ornamentation and accessories”. To this end, the dresses feature statement accents such as oversized bows, chic sash belts and detachable cape sleeves. Fantasy crowns, voluminous corsages, feathery headpieces and ultra-long leather gloves add a dash of fantasy and playfulness to the total Wang look.

The first Vera Wang Bride collection consists of 60 dresses designed entirely by Wang and her team. They will be available at Pronovias stores and selected boutiques across the world from September 2021.

“My intent was to make sure that certain Vera Wang design codes were identifiable in Vera Wang Bride,” explains the designer. “Fashionistas will notice her love of deconstructed decadence in wistful antique lace, neo-Gothic romance in mikado gowns with slimline, corset bodices, reinvented red carpet looks in sensual crepe and architectural innovation using plisé and folding that dress the body in a new, contemporary elegance.”

Chosen by Wang herself, Standout Dresses in this first Vera Wang Bride collection include:

Laurence, a ruched mermaid gown with an ironic, tulle puffball skirt.

Marion, a ball gown dress in nude tulle with a bustier bodice and sprays of sequins.

Odette, a perfect A-line dress with a dropped waist that creates a beautiful proportion.

Lola, a clean elegant crepe dress with a sensual draped back a 1970s-inspired halter neckline.

With this launch, the unique style of Vera Wang will be accessible to fashion-centric brides everywhere by offering her iconic wedding gowns at a more accessible price point (1,600€ to 4,000€) while still maintaining her signature level of quality, craftsmanship and eclectic design values.

As Wang herself summarizes, “The Vera Wang Bride is fearless and has her own sense of self. For her, fashion allows her to make her own choices, to embrace emotion and to celebrate individuality. Through my designs I want to express respect – respect for the design process. Respect for quality. Respect for imagination and individuality. But most of all respect for women.”

In keeping with Pronovias Group’s inclusivity policy, the dresses will be available in sizes 32 to 60. And finally, as part of Pronovias Group long-term CSR and environmental strategy, sustainable options using eco fabrics and trims will also form part of the collection.

As part of the launch, Vera Wang will personally present the collection on Instagram Live on October 6th 2021. Follow @verawangbride for updates.

ABOUT VERA WANG

A native New Yorker who spent her career at the forefront of fashion, Vera Wang began a sweeping makeover of the bridal industry in 1990 with the opening of her flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Today, the Vera Wang brand reflects her vision to create a lifestyle that goes beyond core bridal and ready-to-wear, and into publishing, fragrance, accessories and home.

