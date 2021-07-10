Vaishali S FW21 Couture

Represented by Totem Fashion

Breath is something that has remained unacknowledged in most of us. Ironically, we all feel it and it is the only thing that is happening every moment, continuously from the moment we were born. And still, its presence is taken for granted.

It is the only inevitable exchange that is happening between us and the rest of the world. Why did we stop acknowledging the most prominent, evident and essential process that ensures our existence here?



Vaishali

Photo : Yannis Vlamos

Breath is the only thread that unites everything as one and supports life as whole. Handwoven fabrics from various states of India become a canvas to celebrate life and restore a zero-waste approach, preserving the museum- quality weave in innovative corded texture. This signature cording is braided along with Merino wools and Chanderi silks throughout the collection to remind us of the essence of all living beings around us.

Breath gives us the ability to form a connection with ourselves and others. This interplay is like the threads unraveling from a spool to form fabric that blends the weaves of India. A confluence of two worlds- traditional and modern on a platform of art and expression.

The collection embodies an artistic interpretation of handloom fabrics as our second skin, with a desire to wear ensembles created with nature itself and is timeworn in its quality. With an ageless paradigm of Indian textile vocabulary, every thread and fibre sings the songs of lost tales and soil of the Indian lands.

It is essential to pay attention to this one outstanding process because through it, our existence has been challenged and proven. This collection is a statement and celebration of our existence through a simple action of taking a Breath.

