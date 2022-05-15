Useful Tips on Choosing the Jewelry Like a Professional Model

The right choice of jewelry can transform a simple outfit into an extraordinary staple in your everyday wardrobe. Wearing jewelry is a fun way of expressing yourself, diversifying your image, and showing off your status.

Human beings have been decorating their bodies with jewelry as far back as 75,000 years ago, though back then jewelry was mostly made up of animal bones and seashells. Still, it’s a long-standing tradition.

Though our nature as creatures that love pretty, shiny things hasn’t changed, the art of jewelry making has become much more sophisticated with time, and jewelry has become increasingly expensive. Picking the perfect piece of jewelry for you is now more important than ever, so follow these tips to follow in the professionals’ footsteps.

Make Sure the Jewelry Complements Most of Your Wardrobe

Although you don’t have to shy away from more standout pieces, it’s a good rule of thumb to pick something that you will get the most use out of. This way, you get the greatest value for your money.

Professional models wear jewelry that will add another layer of appeal to their outfits. The idea is not to simply look at the piece of jewelry by itself, but to look at how it coordinates with the entire outfit. Another idea is buying matching sets of jewelry that you can mix and match with various outfits.

Have Different Types of Jewelry on Your Person

The whole point of wearing jewelry is to complete your outfit, and a great way to do that is to explore your options. Most people go for the tried and true method of buying earrings or a necklace. Although those are staples of jewelry and there’s no reason not to buy a nice necklace, you should also look at other options like armlets, anklets, bangles, bracelets, and rings. Having a diverse set of jewelry will keep your outfit fresh every single day.

Match Your Jewelry to Your Skin’s Undertone

If you don’t know what an undertone is, it has nothing to do with your skin color. Your skin’s undertone can be warm, cool, or neutral. Knowing your skin’s undertone is quite important in the fashion world because it can help you decide on anything, from what hair color suits you best to what kind of colors should make up most of your wardrobe. If you don’t know your undertone, it’s actually fairly simple to find out. Once you know it, it’ll be that much easier to pick out your jewelry like a pro.

Warm undertones go well with rose gold jewelry and almost any type of gem, regardless of color.

Cool undertones go well with silver jewelry and cool gemstone colors, like blue, green, and purple.

Neutral undertones go well with both white as well as yellow metals.

These are some tips that will hopefully make you feel as beautiful and confident as the professional models that use them. You can choose whichever piece of jewelry you like, and for any reason. However, if you want to approach it more professionally, you can definitely do that too. Any piece of jewelry will look flattering on you if you think about these tips before adding it to your outfit.

