Urban Outfitters x Electric Circus Creates Collection for Black History Month

This Black History Month, join Urban Outfitters in honoring Black influence, culture, and history with a month-long celebration featuring Black artists and advocates who move us and who move our culture forward.

To kick off the month, Urban Outfitters will release seven limited edition UO-exclusive capsule collections designed by prominent artists Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, in addition to fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. The collections will launch in select retail locations and online on February 1st, with a first look at the assortment available during a special pop-up presentation at The Brooklyn Museum on Saturday, February 4th.

Urban Outfitters X Electric Circus Exclusive Collection

Music Artist Duo Electric Circus has created pieces with a playful aesthetic that utilizes the stories of the past to help us better understand our present.

Currently available in select retail locations and online, the limited edition three-piece graphic tee collection highlights influential Black artists from various genres depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs.

The collection is available on www.urbanoutfitters.com

Electric Circus UO Exclusive The Artist FKA Prince Tee

$45.00

Limited-edition Prince graphic tee from Cool Calm Studio’s Electric Circus and only at UO. This limited graphic collection highlights influential Black artists depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs. UO exclusive.

Electric Circus UO Exclusive King Of Pop Michael Jackson Tee

$45.00

Limited-edition Michael Jackson graphic tee from Cool Calm Studio’s Electric Circus and only at UO. This limited graphic collection highlights influential Black artists depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs. UO exclusive.

Electric Circus UO Exclusive ATLiens Outkast Tee

$45.00

Limited-edition Outkast graphic tee from Cool Calm Studio’s Electric Circus and only at UO. This limited graphic collection highlights influential Black artists depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs. UO exclusive.

##

Learn More

urbanoutfitters.com

With love,

FWO