FWO
FWO

Urban Outfitters x Electric Circus Creates Collection for Black History Month

This Black History Month, join Urban Outfitters in honoring Black influence, culture, and history with a month-long celebration featuring Black artists and advocates who move us and who move our culture forward.

To kick off the month, Urban Outfitters will release seven limited edition UO-exclusive capsule collections designed by prominent artists Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, in addition to fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. The collections will launch in select retail locations and online on February 1st, with a first look at the assortment available during a special pop-up presentation at The Brooklyn Museum on Saturday, February 4th.

Urban Outfitters X Electric Circus Exclusive Collection

Music Artist Duo Electric Circus has created pieces with a playful aesthetic that utilizes the stories of the past to help us better understand our present.

Currently available in select retail locations and online, the limited edition three-piece graphic tee collection highlights influential Black artists from various genres depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs.

The collection is available on www.urbanoutfitters.com

Electric Circus UO Exclusive The Artist FKA Prince Tee

$45.00

Limited-edition Prince graphic tee from Cool Calm Studio’s Electric Circus and only at UO. This limited graphic collection highlights influential Black artists depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs. UO exclusive.

Electric Circus UO Exclusive King Of Pop Michael Jackson Tee

$45.00

Limited-edition Michael Jackson graphic tee from Cool Calm Studio’s Electric Circus and only at UO. This limited graphic collection highlights influential Black artists depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs. UO exclusive.

Electric Circus UO Exclusive ATLiens Outkast Tee

$45.00

Limited-edition Outkast graphic tee from Cool Calm Studio’s Electric Circus and only at UO. This limited graphic collection highlights influential Black artists depicted through psychedelic screenprints and nostalgic designs. UO exclusive.

##

Learn More

urbanoutfitters.com

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

NYFW 33:3 by Linda Liz Brand Debut

Interviews FWO -
33:3 is an eco-conscious athleisure brand that invites you to embrace and celebrate your individuality. It encourages you to seek your perfect harmony...
Read more

Gaurav Gupta Couture SS23 Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
~Shunya~ Zero – Infinity Gaurav Gupta is an Indian couturier and artist known to explore the themes surrounding surrealism and fanaticism from the inception of...
Read more

Julie De Libran Paris Fashion Week Couture 2023

Paris FWO -
This Couture Collection is About Celebrating Women, Their Support of Each Other and the Versatility and Beauty of Women Around Me for Their Strength...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.