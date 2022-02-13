Uplive X Hekka Fashion NYFW 2022 Runway Show

The Uplive x Hekka Fashion New York Fashion Week 2022 Runway Show is a collaboration between Asia Innovations Group’s Uplive live streaming service and Hekka Fashion, an e-commerce platform.

The event will give up-and-coming designers the chance to show off their latest creations in one of the fashion industry’s most prestigious venues. The goal of the event is to demonstrate the future of fashion by bringing together performers, designers, and models from all walks of life.

Date: Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

Time: 8 PM (EST)

Place: Moonlight Studios – 330 Hudson St. New York, NY, 10013

Uplive will broadcast the New York Fashion Week Talent Award ceremony live on its mobile app as part of the event. All guests will be encouraged to show off their unique style and compete for prizes including cash, New York Fashion Week experience passes, the chance to perform on the runway, and many more to be announced.

AIG’s latest endeavor to empower talent, celebrate diversity, and boost the global creator economy is sponsoring the Uplive x Hekka Fashion NYFW 2022 Runway Show and New York Fashion Week Talent Award event. Uplive alone has 260 million registered members from over 150 countries, supporting diversity and inclusion and allowing individuals from all walks of life to interact and share their unique perspectives over the internet.

About AIG

With 470 million registered members globally, Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leader in social streaming. AIG has amassed a wide portfolio that includes operations in twelve offices across the world, allowing them to cultivate local market and societal knowledge that is later applied to distinctive product proposals.

Their portfolio includes the global live video platform Uplive, the popular dating apps CuteU and Lamour, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps. AIG’s accessible fashion e-commerce platform Hekka Fashion offers a unique online shopping experience that seamlessly integrates with other products from their global arsenal. Asia Innovations Group’s innovative products and global reach aim to empower creators and give back to their communities.

