Types of Wedding Rings That Never Go Out of Style

As every couple eager to get married knows, choosing the perfect wedding ring is an exciting time. Countless styles and designs offer so much choice that it can be difficult to fully commit to one specific ring.

That’s why it’s important to know what rings will stand the test of time and see you well throughout your marriage. Here is our selection of some of the most spectacular rings that have stood the test of time.

Gold wedding rings

Gold wedding rings are steeped in centuries-old tradition, acting as a timeless option for any modern bride or groom. Considering the variety of techniques that help to personalise these types of rings, including etchings and engravings, they are an ideal way to signify your love and devotion.

Similar to the little black dress, a gold ring pairs well with just about everything and is incredibly versatile. Almost every gemstone looks stunning when paired with a classic gold band and these types of rings are highly robust, allowing for everyday use and minimal wear and tear.

Minimalistic design rings

A solitaire wedding ring donning a single gemstone on a simple band is a highly popular choice. This type of design is perfect for those who are looking for an understated and unassuming design but still want to demonstrate their commitment.

Diamond rings

The traditional round diamond solitaire positioned on a band of sterling silver or platinum will never go out of style. Diamonds are an elegant choice and the epitome of luxury and sentiment. For lovers of the unconventional, settings such as double-band rings, clusters or off-stones are also great alternatives.

For added character, you could opt for a ring with unique textures or even a pavé setting. This may consist of a ring that includes dozens of tiny diamonds to create a dazzling ring that you’ll have likely dreamt of since your younger years.

Matte finish rings

Whilst a more modern take on a wedding band, this style is likely here to stay for many years to come. Particularly appealing to the gentleman who wishes to break away from tradition, matte wedding rings are characterised by a brushed metal finish.

This contrasts with the typical polished wedding ring, which doesn’t usually come with any sort of texture. A benefit of this type of band is that they are highly durable and less prone to scratching as the ring is worn over time.

Coloured wedding rings

Choosing the type of metal for your perfect ring can feel like a lot of pressure when there are so many good choices. But you may not need to settle on just one.

A coloured band that includes a combination of different metals is a great way of adding a little additional detail to your wedding ring. This could feature a gold and rose gold band or a gold and silver band – either way, the contrast of colours will always produce a distinctive and eye-catching aesthetic.

You could even see the intertwining of the two metals as the different aspects of your marriage, with both you and your partner coming together to form a united ring.

Gemstones are another way of adding a touch of colour to a wedding ring and are also available in a variety of styles and cuts. The strongest and most durable gemstones include topaz, ruby and sapphire. Whether the band has a single stone or is intricately detailed with various stones, your ring is sure to be vibrant and eye-catching.

