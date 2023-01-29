Top 5 Tips to Create a Portfolio as a Personal Brand Tool

Modeling is a competitive industry that requires dedication and perseverance. A modeling career has many benefits. You are learning skills that can give you confidence, which is the key to opening many doors. You may have the opportunity to visit interesting places, meet interesting people, make useful connections, and income can be quite attractive depending on your experience and reputation. To become a professional model, it is important to learn the necessary requirements for this job. One of them is the creation of a professional portfolio. And many make the mistake of trying to create it on their own.

By combining the many years of experience of its experts, the modeling agency knows what it takes to create a portfolio that will meet the requirements and expectations of clients. A portfolio that will “sell” the model well – and this is its main function. There is a set of certain standards for creating a portfolio – from makeup to posing, from lighting to requirements for clothing, objects in the frame, or their absence.

How many and what kind of photos should be?

The first thing to remember is to keep only strong pictures in your portfolio. A modeling portfolio is only as good as the worst shot in it! Models should strive for quality, not quantity! The use of two identical photographs (similar appearance) should be avoided. Black and white photos are still the favorites in the modeling industry. A4 is the standard size, but an agency may well require a model to have a larger size for their database. All top modeling agencies have their own requirements, which should be studied in advance.

So! A universal portfolio in its main part should contain a large portrait in a freestyle; a full-length photograph (in a conservative swimsuit or simple underwear); fashion photo (sexy); dynamic card; a reportage shot and even a photograph for a clothing catalog.

As you gain modeling experience, you need to replace old photos with new ones. A little trick: put the best shot at the end of the portfolio to leave a lasting impression in the end! Plus, you may include text or a story about yourself.

A few more tricks that you need to know, take into account and never neglect these details: you can’t wear jewelry that can distract attention from your appearance for photography. You should also choose underwear that does not leave ugly prints on the body that do not leave the skin for a long time. The presence of traces of linen on finished photographs can play a cruel joke and immediately classify you as an amateur and make you an unattractive candidate for those agencies that are looking for professionals.

Since the portfolio is a set of professional photographs that will help you get the best contracts, you need to prepare thoroughly for a photo shoot for it and conduct at least 5 sets. From each session, choose the 2 best shots. Thus, in total, there will be about 10 photos in the portfolio.

Key 5 Tips of a Modeling Portfolio

1. A model portfolio is a trading tool and your resume. It is essentially an album of the best photos, snaps and finished works on order. At the beginning of a modeling career, a portfolio should include at least two portrait photographs with different facial expressions (smiling and serious; one in the studio and one outdoors). At least two fashion photos (one casual and one more formal). If you are good at moving, you should add a dynamic photo to your portfolio. Don’t forget to take a full-length shot and a photo of some part of the body (legs to knees, knees, hips, transition from hips to waist, part from waist to shoulders, shoulders and neck).

2. You can be photographed in a swimsuit or a tight-fitting suit, whichever best emphasizes physical advantages.

3. A complete portfolio should consist of approximately 24 A4 photos and clippings from glossy magazines or printed booklets.

Remember: it’s better to have fewer but really powerful photos than a full portfolio of mediocre cards.

4. Each model’s portfolio must include both commercial and artistic shots taken in the studio. You’ll also need one beautiful minimal makeup portrait shot by B&W.

5. A big plus can be receiving professional additional training – courses for models, actors and dances. When preparing a portfolio, it is advisable to contact an expert, an experienced fashion photographer, who would help suggest your best image and give you time as a student so that you can gain experience on camera on a studio set.

A strong portfolio opens doors, a weak portfolio closes them!

Your model album is often the only thing an employer sees before deciding whether to start working with you. In many cases, you cannot be present to explain your images (particularly and when submitting an online portfolio). But there are fundamental principles that all parts of a portfolio must meet, as well as a number of principles and practices that enhance the experience and increase the chances of a positive reception from average to the best. Every year Vogue offers a free review. Don’t miss your chance to participate. Ideally, a set of photos of the model should be appropriate for the situation and the reviewer, and everything in the album should demonstrate the model’s creativity, skills, range of emotions, ideas, and more.

