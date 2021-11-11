Tom of Finland And We Are Spastor Reveal Their New Collaboration

Represented by Totem Fashion.

The new collection from Tom of Finland and We Are Spastor is a limited edition jacquard knit twin set composed of a ’70s silhouette jumper and a scarf / poncho featuring the iconic “biker head” Tom of Finland drawing.

Tom of Finland (Finnish, 1920-1991) is one of the most influential artists of the 20th century for the outstanding craftmanship of his drawing that redefine masculinity and the position of homosexual men in modern society… Someone who truly changed queer culture with its proud, subersive and joyful expression of sexuality that allowed him to become a powerful cultural force… A master draftsman.



Tom of Finland And We Are Spastor

Each garment is made in the softest italian yarn sourced from a tuscan mill with a blend of kid mohair and a hand carding finished to creare this charcoal drawing effect on the garment.

Manufactured in the surroundings of Barcelona, in a workshop run by a young entrepeneur, each garment is carefully woven, produced down to the last detail, and hand labelled with our Tom of Finland + We Are Spastor special woven label made in 100% recycled polyester, supporting local production and maintaining their policy of social responsability.

A 10% of each purchase will be donated to the Tom of Finland Foundation for the preservation of the artist’s archive and legacy.

